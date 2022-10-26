Apple TV+’s new drama, Shantaram, transports audiences to a developing India in the 1980s. Set in Bombay, the series is an adaptation of Gregory David Roberts’ novel of the same name. Charlie Hunnam plays the lead, Lin, but nothing about him is as it seems. Lin is actually a fake identity after he runs off from an Australian prison, making the slums of Bombay his new home after befriending a local tour guide, Prabhu (Shubham Saraf). The show follows Lin’s adventures as he gets entangled in the seedy underbelly of the city.



However, Lin is also a do-gooder at heart, using his former paramedic experiences to provide medical care for the slum-dwellers. It leads to him getting praise from the residents (including some of them falling at his feet in gratefulness, which is undoubtedly weird to watch). His activities also cause Kavita (Sujaya Dasgupta), his new friend and a reporter, to want to write about him for her newspaper.

As seen in this exclusive The A.V. Club clip from Shantaram’s upcoming fifth episode, titled “The Sin In The Crime,” Kavita is a dogged journalist ready to turn Lin into a news story. Unfortunately, he’s not interested in becoming a headline because, lest we forget, he’s a wanted man. Lin is so frustrated at the unwelcome photos Kavita takes of him, he ruins her camera altogether. It’s quite possibly the worst thing to do in front of a reporter because it sets off alarm bells in her head, and a chain of events in which Kavita will continue to pursue the story as the season continues.

Created by Eric Warren Singer and Steve Lightfoot, Shantaram also stars Antonia Desplat, Alexander Siddig, Fayssal Bazzi, Elham Ehsas, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, David Field, Rachel Kamath, Vincent Perez, and Luke Pasqualino. Season one consists of 12 episodes, with the finale set to air on December 16.

“The Sin Of The Crime” will release on Friday, October 28, at 12:01 a.m. on Apple TV+.