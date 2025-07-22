Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs settle sexual battery lawsuit
FKA twigs initially sued LaBeouf in 2020, accusing the actor of "relentless abuse."Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs (born Tahliah Debrett Barnett) have settled a lawsuit twigs initially filed in 2020. One the musician’s lawyers notified the court of a deal on Monday, but the terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed, per The Hollywood Reporter. A trial was set to begin in September.
In her suit, twigs accused LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, emotional distress and negligence, characterizing their relationship—which began around 2018 when the two met on the set of Honey Boy—as one of “relentless abuse.” Twigs also accused the actor of “knowingly [giving] Barnett a sexually transmitted disease.”