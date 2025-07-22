Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs settle sexual battery lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs (born Tahliah Debrett Barnett) have settled a lawsuit twigs initially filed in 2020. One the musician’s lawyers notified the court of a deal on Monday, but the terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed, per The Hollywood Reporter. A trial was set to begin in September.

In her suit, twigs accused LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, emotional distress and negligence, characterizing their relationship—which began around 2018 when the two met on the set of Honey Boy—as one of “relentless abuse.” Twigs also accused the actor of “knowingly [giving] Barnett a sexually transmitted disease.”

According to the filing, LaBeouf subjected FKA twigs to a “continuous stream of verbal and mental abuse” before escalating to physical violence. In one instance, the suit accuses the actor of throwing twigs against his car and strangling her, THR reports. It also claims that LaBeouf kept a loaded rifle by the couple’s bedside.

In the complaint, twigs’ lawyer, Bryan Freedman, detailed another disturbing incident. “After she had gone to bed, Tahliah awoke to LaBeouf towering over her and violently squeezing her body and arms against her will. LaBeouf then grasped his hands around Tahliah’s neck and began strangling her while whispering, ‘If you don’t stop you are going to lose me,'” it reads.

LaBeouf addressed the allegations at the time the lawsuit was filed, telling The New York Times, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel… I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

“I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light,” twigs told Elle in 2021 while reflecting on her experience. “I wish I could say, ‘[It is] a testament to my strong character,’ or ‘It’s the way my mother raised me.’ It’s none of that. It’s pure luck that I’m not in that situation anymore.”