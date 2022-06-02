Nothing is ever as it seems for Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth Moss) in Shining Girls. Ever since she was assaulted six years ago, Kirby’s reality keeps unexpectedly changing. From her hairstyles to her pets to her apartment, she experiences time in ways that confound her. Determined to solve the mystery, she teams up with crime reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to solve the case, and they learn her attacker is a possible serial killer named Harper (Jamie Bell). Kirby also tries to help another one of Harper’s victims, Jenny (Phillipa Soo), who also somehow escapes alive.



In episode one, Jenny is being stalked by Harper and gets apparently killed off. By the third installment, it was revealed that she isn’t dead just yet but Kirby and Dan eventually figure out Harper has set his sights on her

As seen in the exclusive clip from the finale, titled “30,” the two women are prepared to take on Harper. However, he fails to show up where they expected him to be—Jenny’s murder site (yeah, yeah, it’s a complicated drama alright). And just like that, Kirby realizes something’s wrong. A quick sweep of Jenny’s wallet reveals her own reality has now changed. Her ID card has a different address and her workplace isn’t the same anymore. Luckily for Jenny, Kirby is able to give her the advice needed to navigate the time-shifting so no one assumes they’re crazy.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kirby deals with the major cliffhanger about Dan’s fate—did Harper kill him or not? And she also comes across the house that Harper uses to jump time and sets her sights on finally taking her revenge.

Created by Silka Luise, Shining Girls is based on Lauren Beukes’ novel of the same name. The cast also includes Amy Brenneman, Chris Chalk, Christopher Denham, and Madeline Brewer.



The eight-episode season will end with “30" on June 3.