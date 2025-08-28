Adult Swim shares premiere dates for Smiling Friends, Haha, You Clowns

The streaming era has changed a lot, but we can still count on autumn to usher in a lot of new television. On Thursday, Adult Swim announced the premiere dates for Smiling Friends and the new comedy Haha, You Clowns. Smiling Friends will return for its third season on October 5 at 11:30 P.M. Haha, You Clowns (which first began as part of the animated shorts line up for Adult Swim SMALLS) will premiere October 19 at 11:45 P.M.

Ahead of its return, Smiling Friends has already been renewed for a fourth and fifth season. The third season “finds Pim, Charlie, Flint and the whole gang going absolutely bonkers once again, diving headfirst into their ultimate quest to spread joy upon the land,” according to a synopsis from Adult Swim. “We’ll see a bunch of unexpected stuff here such as Mr. Frog running full speed at the camera, the team finally collecting all the spirit gems they need, and a totally epic showdown spectacle with an Ancient Witch of some sort. AHHHHH!!!!”

The full-series version of Haha, You Clowns was announced last year at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and later enjoyed its world premiere at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Created by Joe Cappa, some of the voice cast guest stars include Sean Astin, Justin Theroux, and Cheri Oteri, according to Fox 5 San Diego. The series follows “the Campbell boys, three doting teenagers and their tenderhearted dad, as they live, laugh, love their way into your living rooms. They’re big dudes with big feelings who are learning to navigate life in the wake of their mother’s death, sensing her presence in everyday adventures.” You can check out a first look photo below.

“We love shows that make you smile and go ‘haha’- and that’s what you’ll get with Smiling Friends and Haha, You Clowns. It’s right there in the titles.” Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said in a statement. “While totally different from each other, these two shows are united in that they’re hilarious, gently unnerving, and sometimes even profound.”