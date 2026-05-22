Starz kicks the Spartacus revival back into the pit
Blood-soaked "What if?" revival Spartacus: House Of Ashur has gotten a fatal thumbs down after a single season on Starz.FATALITY! (Screenshot: YouTube)
It’s Friday night and TV networks still somehow have too much stuff on their schedules, so that can only mean one thing: Yet another trip to the Friday Night TV Murder Pile, where poorly performing shows go to suffer a (mostly) quiet and (typically) ignominious death. This week, the reaper comes for Spartacus: House Of Ashur, a bizarre single-season effort by Starz to bring the Spartacus franchise back to television, which has now been unceremoniously kicked right back into the pit.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.