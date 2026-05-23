Stephen Colbert returns to his true passion: Hosting public access television in Michigan

After an "excruciating 23 hours" off of TV, Colbert returned to Michigan public access for an anarchic celebration of his comic quirks.

By William Hughes  |  May 23, 2026 | 1:49pm
Stephen Colbert on Only In Monroe, Screenshot: YouTube
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Stephen Colbert returns to his true passion: Hosting public access television in Michigan

Having finally dispensed with the busy, distracting, painfully time-consuming duties of hosting a nationally broadcast late-night talk show for 11 years straight, Stephen Colbert has returned to his true passion at last: Hosting public access television on local Michigan TV.

That’s right: In what we can only describe as a matrimonial level of commitment to the bit, Colbert returned to the airwaves after an “excruciating 23 hours without being on TV” on Friday night to once again guest host Monroe Community Media‘s Only In Monroe, which he previously helmed as a practice run in 2015 as he prepped to take over CBS’s Late Show franchise. (Fulfilling, among other things, a prophecy uttered on the final Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday night that “Show business being what it is these days, that’s probably where you’ll see me next.”) 

The resulting hour of television is a genuine delight, as Colbert delivers deadpan monologue jokes to a silent team of camera people actively working not to laugh, casually reveals he has a similarly dry Jack White serving as his musical director, and has a delightful time gently grilling the show’s usual hosts, working nurses Michelle Baumann and Kaye Lani Rafko-Wilson. And also some slightly more high-profile guests, including FaceTime-ing with his CBS replacement Byron Allen, running pre-taped bits with Steve Buscemi, and sitting down with Jeff Daniels for an interview/taco tasting. (Also, Eminem, who Colbert interviewed during the 2015 installment of the show, popped in for a second to add his blessing.)

Colbert finished out the episode by getting his Eric André on, as—at the request of the show’s producers, who were no longer using it—he, Daniels, and White took hammers to the show’s set and then burnt the whole thing down. It might not have been as high-budget as getting Paul McCartney in to talk Ed Sullivan history before making an extended St. Elsewhere joke, but it did feel like a true expression of Colbert’s slightly suppressed comedy gremlin side getting a chance to poke out and have some anarchic fun in the final moments of his recent run on TV.

 

 
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