Stephen Colbert returns to his true passion: Hosting public access television in Michigan After an "excruciating 23 hours" off of TV, Colbert returned to Michigan public access for an anarchic celebration of his comic quirks.

Having finally dispensed with the busy, distracting, painfully time-consuming duties of hosting a nationally broadcast late-night talk show for 11 years straight, Stephen Colbert has returned to his true passion at last: Hosting public access television on local Michigan TV.

That’s right: In what we can only describe as a matrimonial level of commitment to the bit, Colbert returned to the airwaves after an “excruciating 23 hours without being on TV” on Friday night to once again guest host Monroe Community Media‘s Only In Monroe, which he previously helmed as a practice run in 2015 as he prepped to take over CBS’s Late Show franchise. (Fulfilling, among other things, a prophecy uttered on the final Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday night that “Show business being what it is these days, that’s probably where you’ll see me next.”)