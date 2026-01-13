Stranger Things doc director offers bizarre non-defense of alleged ChatGPT use
Martina Radwan says she didn't witness the use of ChatGPT in the Stranger Things writers' room, but so what if she did?Image courtesy of Netflix
The finale to Stranger Things aired almost two weeks ago, and there has hardly been a moment of peace since. First there was the viral belief that there would be some secret ninth episode, which Netflix calmly but pointedly rejected. Then, the documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 appeared on Netflix yesterday. The doc quickly caused some controversy by revealing that the final season was not completely written when production started. Worse still, fans believe that the doc shows Reddit and ChatGPT open on the Duffer Brothers’ laptops during one shot, per Kotaku. Of course, using ChatGPT for one thing does not mean that the show was written by AI, but given how contentious the presence of AI is in Hollywood right now—there were a couple of strikes partially over it, you may recall—it’s hardly a good look.