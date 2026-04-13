Full Sunrise On The Reaping trailer looks like a nightmare of spring

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Florals and pastels are big motifs during the twice-as-deadly 50th Hunger Games.Image courtesy of Lionsgatee
We’ve heard about the 50th Hunger Games—the second Quarter Quell—for nearly as long as we’ve known what the Hunger Games are. The event was introduced in the first Hunger Games book as the edition that made a victor out of Haymitch Abernathy, the man who would later be the mentor for Katniss and Peeta. Now, with a new trailer, we get our best view of those games so far.
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