Full Sunrise On The Reaping trailer looks like a nightmare of spring

We’ve heard about the 50th Hunger Games—the second Quarter Quell—for nearly as long as we’ve known what the Hunger Games are. The event was introduced in the first Hunger Games book as the edition that made a victor out of Haymitch Abernathy, the man who would later be the mentor for Katniss and Peeta. Now, with a new trailer, we get our best view of those games so far.

The second Quarter Quell was notable for having twice as many tributes as any of the other Hunger Games—four from each of the 12 districts instead of the normal two. As we see in the trailer for Sunrise On The Reaping (which is unfortunately not titled The Book Of Haymitch) the violence that defines the Hunger Games seems to have started before any of these tributes made it into the arena, perhaps mirroring how the violence of the games far preceded Katniss and Peeta.

The trailer also shows off a bunch of the younger versions of the characters from the original films. Joseph Zada will step into Woody Harrelson’s shoes as the younger version of Haymitch, with Elle Fanning, Jesse Plemmons, and Ralph Fiennes stepping in for Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket, Philip Seymour Hoffman as Plutarch Heavensbee, and Donald Sutherland as President Snow, respectively. Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr also feature. Sunrise On The Reaping opens wide on November 20.