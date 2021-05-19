Survivor, performing the soundtrack for boxing movies and loose apex predators. Screenshot : Survivor Band

The tiger previously loose in Houston, Texas has finally been caught. Last Saturday, India—a 9-month-old Bengal best known for being yelled at by a bunch of humans for the crime of being a tiger where a tiger shouldn’t be—was turned in to authorities. He’s now been taken to a sanctuary where he can hopefully go on to live a long, happy life free of captivity by jerks with little regard for an animal’s welfare and even less of a self-preservation instinct.



Last night, in a celebration of Houston’s tiger panic coming to an end, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert marked the occasion with a fitting tribute, getting Survivor’s Dave Bickler to sing a new version of his former band’s 1982 hit, “Eye Of The Tiger.”



The video plays out pretty much exactly as you’d expect. As the song’s instrumental plays over stock footage of real tigers (and pictures of Tiger Woods, Hobbes, and a kid in a Halloween costume), Bickler reworks his old lyrics to fit India’s story. “Last week, tiger on the street, to take a walk, I took my chances,” he sings during the verse. “It turns out I’m a tiger’s favorite meat, praying animal control will arrive.”



The pre- chorus, which triumphantly declares that Bickler can now “take off my much soiled pants” since “we can now walk the street avoiding its vicious bite,” ends abruptly with a quick graphic of him getting mauled by a Clip Art tiger.



We would’ve preferred that The Late Show went a bit further with the bit, extending it for the entire length of the original Survivor track. But we should probably just be happy with what we got. They could’ve called up Joe Exotic for a performance of hit song, “I Saw A Tiger,” after all.



