Not All Diamonds And Rosé: The Inside Story Of The Real Housewives From The People Who Lived It

$28.99

Another glimpse into how the sausage gets made, Not All Diamonds And Rosé takes a look at the juggernaut that is Bravo’s Real Housewives universe. It’s not a hyper critical look, considering the book comes from Andy Cohen’s publishing imprint, but it’s a great read for Bravoholics all the same. Author Dave Quinn talked to nearly all of the Housewives past and present from across the franchises, detailing behind the scenes backbiting, never before seen storyline details, and even some inter-franchise spiciness. This book was an instant New York Times bestseller, and it’s easy to see why: It’s a campy quick read that will keep any Bravo fan gasping. [Marah Eakin]