The 2021 holiday season brings plenty of presents to choose from for big fans of the small screen. Whether you’re shopping for a Ted Lasso lover or looking to fill your own stocking with some Sopranos swag, The A.V. Club is here with just the right gift recommendations. Our carefully curated guide highlights some of the best, coolest, and geekiest gifts available this year. Trust us: Any one of these presents would make the Grinch’s heart grow three sizes.
A Waystar Royco hat
$25
The perfect hat to wear if you want to overthrow your dad as king of the holiday dinner table, this Waystar Royco cap says, “I watch Succession and I may or may not be a horrible person.” The twill cap has a pre-bent rim, just like Kendall wears, and would look perfect on anyone who spends a lot of time getting in and out of Town Cars or blacked-out Suburbans. We can’t vouch for its sturdiness when facing down the wind generated by a helicopter’s whirling propellers, but it should at least be able to withstand a good tongue-lashing from Tom. Should you need more coverage, HBO also has a hoodie. [Marah Eakin]
A.F.C. Richmond training hoodie
$67.95
Greyhounds fans, listen up: Now’s your chance to get out there any support not only your favorite ragtag bunch of soccer players, but also your favorite uplifting sitcom. The WB Shop is selling a whole line of Ted Lasso merch, from Bantr-emblazoned jerseys to Ted-style visors. We’re particularly partial to this A.F.C. Richmond training hoodie, which says “I’m a fan of Ted Lasso,” but only to those who are really wink-wink, nudge-nudge in the know. Wear it while you’re kicking a ball around the pitch or just watching TV on the couch. [Marah Eakin]
$24
An oral history of The Sopranos written by two guys who were actually there—most of the time, at least—Woke Up This Morning stems from Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirrpa’s immensely successful Talking Sopranos podcast. As our own Matt Schimkowicz wrote in this blurb about the book, “Imperioli and Schirripa’s interviews with the show’s cast and crew, including heavy hitters like Edie Falco, David Chase, and Steve Buscemi, are frequently funny and insightful. There is no shortage of late-night tales from the production or moving tributes to James Gandolfini here.” If you’ve got a family member who constantly reminds you that The Sopranos is the best TV show of all time, at least as far as they can tell, this could be the perfect book to throw under the tree. [Marah Eakin]
$219.98 for the limited edition collector’s set, $59.98 for the standard edition
If you’re trying to figure out what to buy a terminally online Gen Z-er, anime is one option. (Take it from this old millennial—anime is, like, super popular with the youth of 2021.) Neon Genesis Evangelion, a cornerstone of the genre, is new on Blu-ray from boutique label Shout! Factory. Evangelion has never been available on Blu-ray in North America, which makes this release a huge deal. So if the person you’re buying for is already a fan, consider springing for the lavish collector’s edition. If you’re just taking a wild swing here, there’s also a standard edition. [Katie Rife]
$28.99
Another glimpse into how the sausage gets made, Not All Diamonds And Rosé takes a look at the juggernaut that is Bravo’s Real Housewives universe. It’s not a hyper critical look, considering the book comes from Andy Cohen’s publishing imprint, but it’s a great read for Bravoholics all the same. Author Dave Quinn talked to nearly all of the Housewives past and present from across the franchises, detailing behind the scenes backbiting, never before seen storyline details, and even some inter-franchise spiciness. This book was an instant New York Times bestseller, and it’s easy to see why: It’s a campy quick read that will keep any Bravo fan gasping. [Marah Eakin]
$145
Any drag fan knows Trixie Mattel. The RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars season three winner has gone on to make quite the name for herself, taking YouTube by storm both on her own channel and alongside Katya on UNHhhh, and popping up as a panel judge on the new singing series Queen Of The Universe. She’s even signed a deal for a new Discovery+ series, in which she makes over her own new eponymous motel in Palm Springs.
A noted doll lover herself—it’s right there in the name, after all—Mattel finally bit the pink bullet during the pandemic and teamed with Integrity Toys to produce an honest-to-goodness Trixie Mattel doll. It’s beautifully modeled and laden with great accessories, including a scaled-down version of Mattel’s own pink guitar. It’s the perfect gift for Trixie diehards, drag fans in general, or anyone who collects beautiful fashion dolls. Act fast, though: Unless you pre-order the doll by November 26, there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to snag one. [Marah Eakin]
$295
If you’ve watched The Crown, you’ve seen Warm & Wonderful’s black sheep sweater. Made famous when a young Princess Diana began wearing the design, the black sheep sweater has been copied many, many times over the past 30-0dd years. With the success of The Crown, though, hip and preppy company Rowing Blazers teamed with Warm & Wonderful to remake the sweater to the owners’ original specifications. It’s not cheap, but pish posh: British royalty wouldn’t have it any other way. [Marah Eakin]
$50
A new book that takes a deep dive behind the scenes at HBO, Tinderbox was birthed from award-winning journalist James Andrew Miller’s more than 750 interviews with key sources including all of the network’s living past presidents and A-listers like Zendaya and J.J. Abrams. Capturing HBO’s march to become a world-class content producer, Miller reveals secrets, surprises, and drama inside the company. It’s a fascinating read for anyone interested in what goes on behind the scenes at a TV network or who might just want to read a little more about some of their favorite HBO shows. [Marah Eakin]
$24.99
A cookbook that could produce some pretty funny family showdowns—even virtually, if you’re still spending the holidays apart—Nailed It: Baking Challenges For The Rest Of Us would be a great gift for anyone with even a passing interest in the culinary arts. With an introduction by Nailed It! host Jacques Torres, the book is filled with Nailed It!-inspired bakes that the vast majority of cooks won’t be able to produce without a few significant mistakes. Still, this book celebrates failure: At least you’re trying, right? With recipes ranging from easy-to-make cookies and cupcakes to some of the most elaborate cakes ever seen on the show, this book should hopefully inspire you to have a little fun in the kitchen. [Marah Eakin]
