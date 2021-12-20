Simon Rex, Red Rocket

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

The director Sean Baker has a gift for casting, whether he’s pulling from a pool of established talents or discovering new ones far outside the Hollywood ecosystem. But he really outdoes himself in Red Rocket, lining up a perfect comic vehicle for the one-time model, rapper, Scary Movie star, and MTV anchor Simon Rex. I don’t think Rex would be offended at the suggestion that his own waxing and waning showbiz fortunes—and his winding career path, which relevantly stretches back to a start in the adult film industry—makes him automatically ideal for the role of Mikey Saber, a washed-up porn star crawling back to his Texas hometown to lay low and drum up the money he needs to get back on his feet. But beyond any useful parallels between life and art, Rex delivers a craftily funny and ingratiating performance, charming us via the same boyish fool routine Mikey has always used to get away with being an amoral leech. Red Rocket’s risky balancing act on the edge of love and hate only works with an actor who can disguise manipulation as hapless buffoonery. Dirt Nasty delivers. [A.A. Dowd]