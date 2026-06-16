HBO alerts TV's most intense fandom that The Pitt has clocked back in for season three

Barring another disastrous FYC event, The Pitt is on track for another season of emergency room drama. In fact, per HBO Max’s social feeds, the cast is “badging in” today as the streamer announced, “Production of Season 3 of The Pitt has begun.” The post also included a rundown of the characters collecting their badges for another 15 hours of hell. Clocking in for next season are Dr. Michael Robinavitch, a.k.a. Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle), Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi), nurse Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa), Dr. Parker Ellis (Ayesha Harris), Dr. Cassie McKay (Fiona Dourif), Dr. Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball), Dr. Melissa King (Taylor Deardon), Dr. Trinity Santos (Isa Briones), Dr. Dennis Whitaker (Gerran Howell), Dr. Victoria Javadi (Shabana Azeez), and Dr. Jack Abbot (Shawn Hatosy).

It’s all chum in the water for one of television’s most fervent and obsessive fanbases. Criticized by some for treating the show like a mystery box about whether Dr. Robby will kill himself and yelling incessantly at the cast when an unwritten romance doesn’t pan out, the so-called “Pitt bullies” even yelled about Supriya Ganesh’s exit when Wyle posted a tribute to his late friend Robert Caradine. But the fandom’s, uh, passion has been discussed at length by the cast. “I think audiences have become sophisticated in a whole new way when watching a show,” Wyle diplomatically said earlier this year. “They’re watching the show that we’re making, and they have another show that they’re making. And when that show doesn’t align with the show that you’re making, they don’t like it as much, because they thought you were taking it where they’re taking it.”

The Pitt returns to HBO Max in January 2027.