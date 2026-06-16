HBO alerts TV's most intense fandom that The Pitt has clocked back in for season three
The medical drama starring Noah Wyle returns next winter.Courtesy of HBO Max
Barring another disastrous FYC event, The Pitt is on track for another season of emergency room drama. In fact, per HBO Max’s social feeds, the cast is “badging in” today as the streamer announced, “Production of Season 3 of The Pitt has begun.” The post also included a rundown of the characters collecting their badges for another 15 hours of hell. Clocking in for next season are Dr. Michael Robinavitch, a.k.a. Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle), Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi), nurse Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa), Dr. Parker Ellis (Ayesha Harris), Dr. Cassie McKay (Fiona Dourif), Dr. Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball), Dr. Melissa King (Taylor Deardon), Dr. Trinity Santos (Isa Briones), Dr. Dennis Whitaker (Gerran Howell), Dr. Victoria Javadi (Shabana Azeez), and Dr. Jack Abbot (Shawn Hatosy).