The Furious director will reckon with Peter Dinklage and John Wick creator Derek Kolstad next Written by Derek Kolstad and starring Peter Dinklage, Kenji Tanigaki will direct The Reckoner.

After redefining “Hammer Time” with one of the year’s best action films, The Furious, director Kenji Tanigaki has nailed down his next project. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Tanigaki will team up with Hollywood’s busiest leading man, Peter Dinklage, for The Reckoner, produced by the Russo brothers’ AGBO and written by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, for Lionsgate. On its face, it makes a lot of sense. The Furious is a huge breakout for Tanigaki, and Kolstad delivered one of Lionsgate’s most popular action franchises before dovetailing into a career of quippy actioners anchored by unconventional action stars. After three adventures From The World Of John Wick, Kolstad moved on to Bob Odenkirk’s series Nobody. Dinklage, as noted, is one of show business’ most in-demand stars. After starring in last year’s The Toxic Avenger, Roofman, and television’s Dexter: Resurrection, Dinklage has Idiots and Wicker on the horizon, as well as a turn in the upcoming season of Alien: Earth.