The Furious director will reckon with Peter Dinklage and John Wick creator Derek Kolstad next

Written by Derek Kolstad and starring Peter Dinklage, Kenji Tanigaki will direct The Reckoner.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 2, 2026 | 6:20pm
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The Furious director will reckon with Peter Dinklage and John Wick creator Derek Kolstad next

After redefining “Hammer Time” with one of the year’s best action films, The Furious, director Kenji Tanigaki has nailed down his next project. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Tanigaki will team up with Hollywood’s busiest leading man, Peter Dinklage, for The Reckoner, produced by the Russo brothers’ AGBO and written by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, for Lionsgate. On its face, it makes a lot of sense. The Furious is a huge breakout for Tanigaki, and Kolstad delivered one of Lionsgate’s most popular action franchises before dovetailing into a career of quippy actioners anchored by unconventional action stars. After three adventures From The World Of John Wick, Kolstad moved on to Bob Odenkirk’s series Nobody. Dinklage, as noted, is one of show business’ most in-demand stars. After starring in last year’s The Toxic Avenger, Roofman, and television’s Dexter: Resurrection, Dinklage has Idiots and Wicker on the horizon, as well as a turn in the upcoming season of Alien: Earth

Meanwhile, Tanigaki has been an action choreographer for three decades, dotting his resume with American films, like Blade II and Snake Eyes. However, he is probably best known for his work with Donnie Yen, including Flash Point. He directed his first film, Legend Of Seven Monks, but his latest, The Furious, has made him a household name among action junkies. We count ourselves among them, having recently named The Furious one of the best of the year so far. “Each long set piece is an escalation, performed with staggering clarity and jaw-dropping athleticism until a final mind-boggling throwdown,” explains film editor Jacob Oller in our write-up. “It’s a total rush, as graceful and badass as any fight film from the last decade.”

 
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