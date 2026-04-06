The Studio's second season is "not ignoring" Catherine O'Hara's death, says Seth Rogen

Before her death earlier this year, Catherine O’Hara was expected to hold a significant part of The Studio‘s second season. It’s unclear how far into the process of making the season the team was when she died, but continuing on without her has been “has been an unbelievable challenge,” says series co-creator Evan Goldberg in a new interview with The Times.

“Obviously emotionally, dealing with the loss, but also when it comes to the show itself,” he continues. “We wrote it for her to be there. We had it all set and the shock waves permeate throughout the entire new season. It’s been difficult. You worded it better than we could — she was the anchor and now the anchor is gone.” Seth Rogen, also responding to the journalist’s suggestion that O’Hara was the show’s anchor, adds, “If anything, we’re acknowledging the idea that we are a little anchorless. But, honestly, that is a part of life and what we all experience. And so while we try to not dwell too much on heavy themes in this show, they will be there in this second season. We are not ignoring it.”

In a separate interview this weekend, O’Hara’s Schitt’s Creek co-star Dan Levy told CBS Sunday Mornings that he “was thinking about” doing some kind of followup to the series but now says, “No, not now. No way. You can’t.” The segment, which followed Levy as he went back to the series’ filming location of Goodwood, Ontario, brought him to tears. “I was thinking about it… it’s tough being back. I didn’t think that I’d have quite an emotional reaction. A lot of memories with Catherine,” he says in the clip. “It’s what you have to hold on to, the memories of it all. And an incredible clip reel. Listen, for someone who was not on the internet, she knew how to meme.”