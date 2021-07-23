Paramount+ is getting in on the adult animated comedy action with their upcoming series The Harper House, from China, IL creator Brad Neely.

The official trailer and first season premiere date for the off-kilter comedy was shared at today’s Comic-Con@Home panel. The panel f eatured Neely and members of the all-star cast, including Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, and Ryan Flynn.

Advertisement

It’s a classic riches to rags story, with a setup that reads like an animated Schitt’s Creek. After the overconfident female head of the household loses her job at a factory, a family finds themselves moving into a rundown manor on the poor side of a small Arkansas town. In order to save money as the mother looks to get them back on their feet, they’ve move into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper— the historic and spooky Harper House—which has a couple of actual skeletons in the closet.

As the margarita- gulping matriarch seeks to create a genius invention that will change their living situation back to what it once was, the family gets to know their new, diverse neighbors and try to fit in as best they can. With the support of her loving stay-at-home husband —and while their unimpressed son and head-in-the-clouds daughter look on— the mom tries her best to restore he r family’s financial glory even though some of her ideas go up in flames . The first season of The Harper House will feature 10 episodes.

The full series cast features Seehorn, Lee, Flynn, Tatiana Maslany, Gabourey Sidibe, Gary Anthony Williams, Nyima Funk, VyVy Nguyen, Lance Krall, and more.

Titmouse, Inc. animation studio, that brought distinctive shows such as Big Mouth, Neo Yokio, and The Midnight Gospel to Netflix, lent their skills to The Harper House and integrated Neely’s own style into the series. The show is produced by CBS Studios’ new animation arm CBS Eye Animation Productions, and is executive produced by Neely and Katie Krentz.

The Harper House premieres on Paramount+ on September 16.