There are few better predictors of both a) buzziest fall films and b) obvious Oscar bait than the Toronto International Film Festival. Cannes, Venice, and Telluride will have a mainstream hit here or artsy contender there, but it’s still TIFF that rules the festival roost. Whether you’re a casual moviegoer wondering what’s on the radar for the coming months or a hardcore Oscar prognosticator (or an industry member on a plane to Toronto at this very moment), you need a cheat sheet. From early Academy Award hopefuls Brendan Fraser and Frances McDormand to expected blockbusters like Harry Styles’ My Policeman or the Knives Out sequel, here are the films poised to make a big splash in Canada between September 8 and 18.

