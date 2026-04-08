Uma Thurman to risk another season of Dexter: Resurrection
Given how few A-listers get out of a season of Dexter alive, Thurman is really courting danger with a return engagement.Uma Thurman in Dexter: Resurrection, Screenshot: YouTube
Guest stars don’t tend to last very long in the Dexter universe—especially not those guest stars whose names are big enough to count as a seasonal draw for the apparently unkillable series. Which is why it’s a little surprising to learn that Uma Thurman has signed on for another season of revival series Dexter: Resurrection, giving Michael C. Hall’s monologue-and-murder-prone Dexter Morgan another chance to befriend/serial murder her. (The two concepts are also not, as fans of the franchise know, mutually exclusive.)
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