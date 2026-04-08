Uma Thurman to risk another season of Dexter: Resurrection

Guest stars don’t tend to last very long in the Dexter universe—especially not those guest stars whose names are big enough to count as a seasonal draw for the apparently unkillable series. Which is why it’s a little surprising to learn that Uma Thurman has signed on for another season of revival series Dexter: Resurrection, giving Michael C. Hall’s monologue-and-murder-prone Dexter Morgan another chance to befriend/serial murder her. (The two concepts are also not, as fans of the franchise know, mutually exclusive.)

Thurman appeared in the first season of the Paramount+ revival series as Charley, a hired killer in the employ of Peter Dinklage’s billionaire murder fan Leon Prater. The character was something of a rarity for the Dexter-verse. As a former Delta Force soldier who kills only at her employer’s behest, she was a murderer motivated entirely by financial motives, and not the various psychosexual fixations, Dark Passengers, or other compulsions that push forward so much of the series’ carnage. As such, she finished the first season of Resurrection by doing something very few characters in this world manage to do: Walk away from all the blood-soaked silliness without ending up in one of Dexter’s famous plastic-covered rooms.

But not, apparently, for good, as Deadline reports that Thurman will return for the show’s second outing. (No word on why, or any other plot details from the upcoming season.) Hers is the second casting announced for the season, with news previously breaking that Brian Cox would be joining the series as Don Framt, a notorious serial killer mentioned, but never seen, in Resurrection‘s first season.

Dexter: Resurrection—which grew out of Dexter: New Blood, itself a revival of the original Showtime series—is being showrun by Clyde Phillips, generally credited with being in charge of the “good” seasons of the original Dexter. The series stars Hall, plus Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison, and aired its first season back in July of 2025.