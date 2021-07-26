This Stephen King guy is very hot these days, what with the Its and The Gerald’s Games and Doctor Sleeps. And who could forget the CBS All-Access exclusive The Stand? Adaptations of the best-selling author’s work continue to crawl forth from various studios and networks that hope to capitalize on the scares and length of King’s work—you can get a lot of TV show out of a 1,000-page novel. Now, even something called “EPIX” is getting in the fun.

Advertisement

Chapelwaite, an adaptation of King’s short story Jerusalem’s Lot, is an upcoming series starring Adrien Brody as a man with one of the worst cases of worms we’ve ever seen. The trailer for the show doesn’t give much in the way of plot—well, outside of Adrien Brody inheriting what appears to be a haunted house and, again, having one of the worst cases of worms we’ve ever seen (and we’ve seen a lot)—but it does deliver on the gore. There are also vampires, a monster baby, a guy in a top hat clubbing a horse, some beautiful sets, and a whole bunch of worms.



Here’s the plot synopsis:



Set in the 1850s, the Chapelwaite follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations. Hampshire plays Rebecca Morgan, an ambitious young woman who left Preacher’s Corners to attend Mount Holyoke College, and has returned home with an advance to write a story for the new and prestigious Atlantic Magazine. Her writer’s block lifts when Boone arrives in town with his children, and despite her mother’s protests, Rebecca applies to be governess of the infamous Chapelwaite manor and the Boone family in order to write about them. In doing so, Rebecca will not only craft the next great gothic novel, she’ll unravel a mystery that has plagued her own family for years.



Chapelwaite premieres on EPIX on August 22, 2021.

