1. Stranger Things finally closes out season four

Stranger Things 4 | Volume 2 Trailer | Netflix

Friday, Netflix, 3:01 a.m.: Exactly five weeks after Netflix dropped new episodes of Stranger Things, season four resumes with two more outings. Titled “Papa” and “The Piggyback,” this season’s final installments are essentially movie-length. Hopefully, the Duffer Brothers use that extended time to wrap up all the Vecna-related mysteries and set up the show’s fifth and final season. Keep an eye out for The A.V. Club’s Season 4, Volume 2 review this week.

2. Chris Pratt leads Prime Video’s new action drama

The Terminal List - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Friday, Prime Video, 12:01 a.m.: Based on Jack Carr’s novel of the same name, The Terminal List stars Chris Pratt as James Reece, who returns home after a Navy SEAL mission has gone wrong to discover that dark forces are working against him. Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Riley Keough also star. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

The Terminal List is peak dad prestige TV, a political thriller straight from the playbook of Tom Clancy, with the bestseller-list trappings of Lee Child and others so capable of framing bloody revenge tales around characters with names that demand your voice drop an octave when spoken aloud: Jack Ryan, Jack Reacher.

3. The Bad Guys debuts on Peacock

THE BAD GUYS | Official Trailer 1

Friday, Peacock, 3:01 a.m.: After its big-screen release in April, animated comedy The Bad Guys will now stream on Peacock. The animated film follows a criminal group of anthropomorphic animals who try to reform and become model citizens, except most of them are just pretending to be good. The impressive voice cast is led by Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Marc Maron, and Zazie Beetz. Here’s a snippet of our review:

Frankly, that premise sounds, well, cartoonishly moralistic. Thankfully, the movie resists the urge to sentimentalize or preach, and retains a classic cartoon sense of anarchy and even a touch of amorality. It doesn’t always work; like so many DreamWorks animated films, The Bad Guys forces in a musical number that’s a painful bore. But what it occasionally misses along the way, it makes up for in a grand finale that involves both clever narrative back-tracking and hordes of possessed guinea pigs.

4. Joey King is The Princess in a new film

The Princess | Official Trailer | Hulu

Friday, Hulu, 12:01 a.m.: Le-Van Kiet’s action-comedy tells the tale of Joey King’s royal scion in The Princess. King’s character refuses to marry the cruel sociopath she is engaged to, and is then kidnapped and locked in a tower in her father’s castle. But she still has to figure out a way to save the kingdom. Dominic Cooper and Olga Kurylenko also star.

5. A documentary about Indigenous prisoners hits Netflix

Art of Incarceration | Official Trailer | Netflix

Sunday, Netflix, 3:01 a.m.: Narrative documentary The Art Of Incarceration is told through the lens of Indigenous Australians in the prison system, specifically at Victoria’s Fulham Correctional Center. The film explores issues like cultural disconnection, inter-generational trauma, addiction, and the history of institutionalization.