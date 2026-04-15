The White Lotus will spend season 4 at the Cannes Film Festival

The White Lotus seems to have finally filled all its vacancies, because season four is officially in production. After months of reporting, HBO officially confirmed today that the season will take place in France, filming along the Riviera. Not only that, but the plot of the season will occur during the Cannes Film Festival. The season has begun filming, and given that the real film festival kicks off on May 23, it sounds like there’s a good chance they’ll get some footage of the real thing.

Creator Mike White had previously teased a season about fame and celebrity after the high drama of the end of season three. “Maybe something a little bit more like the first season, where it’s satirizing stuff that I know about—art and criticism and movies and fame and celebrity and like a film festival type of thing,” he said on an episode of The White Lotus podcast last year. “It just feels like that would be some kind of new theme to get into that’s maybe a little less heady than what we just did but still have some juice to it.”

Now it’s just a question over which one of the celebrities cast in this season will be a celebrity on the show, and which will end up waiting on them. Will Max Greenfield or Kumail Nanjiani be an on-screen A-lister? Can AJ Michalka be a grown up Disney actor landing a prestige HBO project and play one on TV? Helena Bonham Carter feels like she could definitely pull off a comically difficult actress, but so could Rosie Perez or Sandra Bernhard, and they can’t all be comically difficult actresses—or can they?