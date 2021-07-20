There comes a time when every teen must grow up, leave their babysitting jobs behind, and tell their murderous, serial-killing brothers that enough is enough. Jamie Lee Curtis, who’s played Laurie Strode in five Halloween movies thus far (and two more on the way), might have had it with jack-o’-lanterns and William Shatner masks. The iconic horror movie actor says that the third part in the recent Halloween trilogy might be her series swan song.

With Halloween Kills, the second part in David Gordon Green and Danny McBride’s Halloween reboot trilogy, coming this fall, Curtis and the rest of the team are already talking about their finale, Halloween Ends. “I would say, given what I know about the next movie,” Jamie Lee Curtis said to Total Film, “I think it will be the last time that I will play [Laurie Strode].” A fair assessment of this statement is that Laurie dies, which Laurie’s already done in the series. In Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers, it’s revealed that Laurie died following the events of Halloween 2, a plot point that was reconned in the first series reboot, Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later. Honestly, the Halloween timelines are as confusing as The Terminator’s . It’s even hard to track all the reboots. Is Halloween 3: Season Of The Witch technically a reboot? Then there are the Rob Zombie movies. Don’t worry about that now because Curtis says that’s not the case.

“And I’m not saying something like, ‘Oh, because I die!’ It’s nothing to do with that. I’m talking about emotionally what they have constructed. I think it will be a spectacular way to end this trilogy.”

It’s a little early to start speculating about what happens in Halloween Ends, considering we haven’t even seen Halloween Kills yet. But this hasn’t stopped David Gordon Green from hyping his conclusion. “I get engaged by doing something different,” he said. “If I was just going to be repetitive, I would hand the reins off to someone else. When you have that opportunity within an established franchise, it’s really fun to think about how you can show different tones and perspectives and evolve.”

In the meantime, we’ll just have to wait and see how good old Michael Myers is resurrected and killed in the upcoming Halloween Kills. However, one thing seems clear: Laurie will take up the final girl mantel twice more. Unless, of course, she too has her brother’s ability to cheat death, which wouldn’t surprise us at all.



Halloween Kills stalks into theaters on October 15.



[via Games Radar]