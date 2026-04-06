With Kanye West set to headline Wireless Festival, sponsors are now fleeing
Brands like Pepsi and Diageo pulled out of the London festival after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared concerns about the “deeply concerning” decision to book Ye as its headliner.Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Soft-drink giant Pepsi and alcoholic beverage purveyor Diageo have pulled their sponsorships from London’s forthcoming Wireless Festival after organizers announced last week that Kanye West would headline each of its three nights. The festival, which takes place in July in North London, faced swift backlash from online activists and the country’s most influential politician for booking the controversial rapper. In a statement over the weekend, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the decision to platform Kanye “deeply concerning,” in regards to the rapper’s “previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism.” West’s fall from grace has been punctuated by a series of antisemitic and bigoted remarks, including watershed moments like (but not limited to) the release of his song “Heil Hitler” and the shilling of T-shirts emblazoned with swastikas.