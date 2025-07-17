Yelle, Matthew Good cancel U.S. shows, citing political concerns

Donald Trump has made it significantly more challenging for bands (or anyone) to come to the U.S., which is, unsurprisingly, also making it harder for his own citizens to see their favorite bands. Both French electronic band Yelle and Canadian singer Matthew Good have canceled their upcoming U.S. dates, separately citing fears over the country’s current political climate, Stereogum notes.

“Today we have made the immensely difficult decision to cancel our North American tour,” Yelle wrote in a statement on Instagram after thanking their fans, whom they called “a true revelation.” “There are multiple reasons why we came to this decision,” the band’s statement continued. “The current political climate in the US, especially in regard to immigration and freedom of speech, is very worrying. We are now traveling as a family with our young child, so more than ever, we need to feel safe. In addition, the overall costs of this tour are becoming barely possible to balance and it is putting a great financial burden on us.”

Good echoed a similar sentiment in his statement, acknowledging that he was “very well aware” that his decision wasn’t “fair” to U.S. fans. “But the truth is, every week that goes by, I have a deeper disdain for what’s going on there politically,” he continued, citing Canada’s announcement that it was rescinding its digital services tax, in his words, “to appease Mr. Trump’s government. This was approximately 2 billion dollars in revenue that has been accumulating, and we’re walking away from that.”

“Add to that, the massive increase in visa costs, the fear mongering that even after we have our visas, we may still be denied entry if we have something negative to say about the current GOP, and I end up in a situation where I’m biting my tongue, and losing what credibility I had to stand up and say something,” Good continued. “I realize that I have approximately .00001% impact on things overall, as this was just a few thousand tickets, but I can’t stand by and be quiet while our amazing country is bullied into walking away from billions in needed revenue, constantly left wondering if we actually have a partner or an enemy to the south, and equally as tragic, supporting someone who has completely bastardized the institution of art and culture in the US.”

Yelle and Good aren’t the only two artists to cancel shows following Trump’s inauguration. In April, Canadian singer-songwriter Bells Larsen wrote on Instagram that he received an email stating that he was no longer able to apply for a U.S. visa because the gender on his passport didn’t align with the one assigned to him at birth. “To put it super plainly, because I’m trans (and have an M on my passport), I can’t tour in the States,” he wrote. Just this morning, Steve Miller Band also canceled their upcoming tour dates, providing a very thinly veiled message in their accompanying statement. “You make music with your instincts. You live your life by your instincts. Always trust your instincts…,” the band wrote. “The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable. So… You can blame it on the weather… The tour is cancelled.”

In June, English rap duo Bob Vylan also had their U.S. visas revoked after leading Pro-Palestine chants at Glastonbury. “The State Department has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants,” Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau wrote of the decision. “Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country.” In their own statement, the band responded, in part, that they are “being targeted for speaking up. We are not the first. We will not be the last. And if you care about the sanctity of human life and freedom of speech, we urge you to speak up, too.”