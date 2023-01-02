Funniest scene: Summer, Gator, and the duck(s)

Here’s a conversation Summer has with Gator, the Duttons’ cook, while he’s serving dinner:



Summer: “You know ducks mate for life, right?”



Gator: “I killed them both if…”

Summer: “… if that makes it better? No, it does not!”

Monica bursting into laughter at this exchange was the icing on the cake—she never laughs. Summer is so ridiculous at this moment, and she could have saved herself a few bruises if she’d just asked for a side order of vegetables and shut up.