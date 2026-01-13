Zoe Saldaña is now the highest-grossing actor of all time Her role in Avatar: Fire And Ash allowed Saldaña to snag the title from Scarlett Johansson.

When Zoe Saldaña is in a movie, especially if her character is blue or green, it tends to make a lot of money. In fact, it often makes the most money. Saldaña is the only actor to appear in all three of the highest-grossing films of all time: Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar: The Way Of Water. Now, as Avatar: Fire And Ash also makes a boatload of money, Variety reports that the actor has officially become the highest-grossing of all time.