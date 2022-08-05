The Town (Available August 1)

The Town - Official Trailer [HD]

Ben Affleck was already an Oscar winner in the screenplay category thanks to 1997’s Good Will Hunting, but moviegoers were pleasantly surprised by his 2007 directorial debut Gone Baby Gone starring his brother Casey Affleck. Not one to rest on past successes, Ben Affleck decided to write, direct, and star in The Town in 2010. As much as Affleck haters wanted to hate, The Town proved to be another solid, Boston-based dramatic thriller which satisfied critics, audiences, and box office coffers.

In The Town, Affleck is Doug MacRay, a member of a team of bank robbers that includes Jeremy Renner. Things get tricky when MacRay is sent to follow up with Claire Keesey (Rebecca Hall), a clerk they recently took hostage during a bank robbery. The two have immediate romantic chemistry, which presents an issue for several reasons. The plot thickens further as MacRay learns Keesey has no clue he was in on the robbery—not such a bad thing, as MacRay is getting tired of the robber life. The film also features great turns from Jon Hamm, Blake Lively, and especially Pete Postlethwaite who was posthumously robbed of an Oscar nomination. In his review of the film for The A.V. Club, Sam Adams wrote the film was a step up from Gone Baby Gone, calling it “a looser and more sprawling affair, more conventional, but also more assured.”

