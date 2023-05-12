Akeelah and the Bee - You’ve Got Fifty Thousand Coaches

Angela Bassett’s Tanya in Akeelah And The Bee is yet another widow trying to do what’s best for her children. In this case, one of them happens to be a gifted speller. Tanya is emotionally wrung out after the death of her husband and all the other disappointments in her life, so it’s understandable that she isn’t initially on board with Akeelah’s (Keke Palmer) quest to win the National Spelling Bee. She’s just trying to protect her daughter from the heartbreak of losing something important to her. Once she understands what her daughter is capable of, and what her success means to everyone in their community, though, she becomes her biggest supporter. The inspiration goes both ways, and Tanya starts to reconsider her own life goals. Moms can have those too, you know.