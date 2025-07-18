Trump launches Wall Street Journal lawsuit that will definitely stop all these Epstein headlines

Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste
In a move that will definitely, absolutely, 100 percent and for sure stop people from continuing to ask questions—often very loudly, and in extremely large fonts—about suspected connections between Donald Trump and dead rich guy/sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Trump has followed through on his threats to sue the Wall Street Journal over a report it ran yesterday, centered on a letter Trump allegedly wrote Epstein for his 50th birthday.
Trump has denied any and all connection with the letter, reportedly compiled as part of a birthday gift by Epstein’s longtime friend and associate, convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Bound in a book with other such supposed missives, the letter has been described as an outline drawing of a nude woman with Trump’s alleged signature forming the pubic hair, and an imagined conversation between Trump and Epstein posted in the middle. Here’s the text—which, again, Trump denies having written or ever seen, and which we can only hope this righteous lawsuit stops the spread of:
“Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything.
Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.
Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is.
Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.
Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it.
Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?
Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.
Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”
(Media observers have frequently described the letter as “bawdy,” presumably because “the creepiest fucking thing we’ve ever read” wouldn’t fit inside their character count.)
In an interview quoted in the WSJ piece, Trump denied any connection to the letter or book, saying, “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words. I’m gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else.” He followed that up on his TruthSocial social media platform—where today’s all-caps text dumps become the official governmental policy of tomorrow—accusing longtime ally Rupert Murdoch of failing to keep the Journal‘s editors in check, and saying he’d sue all involved.
Lo and behold, Trump has now issued a suit against Murdoch, WSJ publisher Dow Jones & Co., and reporters Khadeeja Safdar and Joe Palazzolo, filing the complaint in a Florida federal court. Although the actual text of the civil complaint hasn’t become available yet, it’ll presumably go hard on charges of defamation. (Trump has crowed on social media today that he’s looking forward to forcing Murdoch to testify.)
All of which will, obviously, stop everybody from thinking Trump has anything to hide about his well-documented former friendship with Epstein, which has become an increasingly thorny issue for Trump, not just with the people who are usually angry at him for the run-of-the-mill awful things he does as a matter of daily course, but his base. (Turns out, building your entire political support on people who’ve been trained to believe they’re being lied to about global elites preying on children makes them hyper-suspicious when you yourself are accused of being one! Who knew?)
[via THR]