Trump launches Wall Street Journal lawsuit that will definitely stop all these Epstein headlines Trump is suing Rupert Murdoch and his paper over its report that he wrote Jeffrey Epstein a birthday letter about their "wonderful secrets."

In a move that will definitely, absolutely, 100 percent and for sure stop people from continuing to ask questions—often very loudly, and in extremely large fonts—about suspected connections between Donald Trump and dead rich guy/sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Trump has followed through on his threats to sue the Wall Street Journal over a report it ran yesterday, centered on a letter Trump allegedly wrote Epstein for his 50th birthday.

Trump has denied any and all connection with the letter, reportedly compiled as part of a birthday gift by Epstein’s longtime friend and associate, convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Bound in a book with other such supposed missives, the letter has been described as an outline drawing of a nude woman with Trump’s alleged signature forming the pubic hair, and an imagined conversation between Trump and Epstein posted in the middle. Here’s the text—which, again, Trump denies having written or ever seen, and which we can only hope this righteous lawsuit stops the spread of:

“Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything.

Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.

Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is.

Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.