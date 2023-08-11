Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York | Official Trailer | HBO

HBO’s true-crime docuseries is riveting not so much for how it charts investigators piecing these murders together—or rather, in this case, not piecing them together—but for how it threads those heinous acts into an infuriating portrait of a time and place. Director Anthony Caronna eschews a lot of details about the serial killer in the title, instead focusing on his victims, their families, a community, and what these crimes falling on deaf ears said about homophobia in the ’90s—and says about the struggles for LGBTQ+ rights today. Those leaps—from the super specific to the broad, from then to now—never come off like them here, and although these four episodes will leave you rightfully feeling indignant, plenty of real estate is given to those glimmers of hope who fought back, like the folks at the New York City Gay & Lesbian Anti-Violence Project. [Tim Lowery]