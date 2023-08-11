It’s been a pretty great year for TV so far: We’ve been treated to phenomenal final seasons of Succession and Barry, worthy returns like The Bear and Heartstopper, and debuts that quickly took off like The Last Of Us, Poker Face, Beef, and Jury Duty. But what about those stellar, absorbing TV shows that didn’t get the big audience or relentless buzz that they deserved? This year has gifted us with plenty of those shows, too. Here, in alphabetical order, are 15 hidden(ish) gems that have premiered so far in 2023.
Class Of ’07 (Prime Video)
Class Of ’07 and Class Of ’09 premiered just a few weeks apart, but the latter got some traction because it’s an FX drama starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara. However, Class Of ’07 is the show to watch—and it couldn’t be more different from Class Of ’09. The Australian comedy Class Of ’07 joins a lineup of post-apocalyptic shows with a surprisingly fresh twist: it capitalizes on the thrills of unresolved teen issues. The series centers on a 10-year reunion for an all-girls high school that becomes a nightmare when a tidal wave hits, forcing the group to seek shelter on their old campus. Class Of ’07 uses teen tropes to its advantage, sharply subverting them while peeling back the personalities of its protagonists. It’s also a delightfully fun (and funny) take on female friendships. [Saloni Gajjar]
The Company You Keep (ABC)
Oh, The Company You Keep, we hardly knew ye. The sexy cat-and-mouse romantic drama was canceled way too soon after a solid first season, but it’s still worth seeking out. Perhaps it couldn’t compete with the Successions of the world in its Sunday night time-slot, but it was a fun, competent heist thriller with lots of well-executed twists and turns. Best of all, the show dedicated real time and energy to cultivating the chemistry between its leads, Catherine Haena Kim and Milo Ventimiglia. With some real investment by ABC, one of this year’s best new series could have been a real hit. [Mary Kate Carr]
Crash Course In Romance (Netflix)
In fairness, Netflix drops multiple South Korean dramas every month, so it’s easy to miss out on a lot of them. However, 2023 started strong with quintessential rom-com Crash Course In Romance. It’s currently 11th most-watched K-drama of all time in its home country—and for good reason. It’s a sweet but intense love story between Nam Haeng-seon (Jeon Do-yeon), who is prepping for her entrance exams after spending years caring for her family, and Choi Chi-yeol (Jung Kyung-ho), a celebrity math instructor. Their banter and chemistry feels electric, and the backdrop of academic competition increases the stakes. Bonus: The 16 episodes are an easy binge. [Saloni Gajjar]
Dahaad (Prime Video)
If you’re looking for an atmospheric binge similar to Broadchurch or Mare Of Easttown, look no further than Dahaad (“roar” in Hindi). Prime Video’s original Indian series offers an engrossing cat-and-mouse chase between a cop and a serial killer in rural India. Police officer Anjaali Bhaati (Sonakshi Sinha) hunts down a notorious murderer. And in a parallel timeline, Anand Swarnakar (Vijay Varma) commits horrifying crimes while leading a seemingly normal life. Over seven slow-burn episodes, Dahaad is thought-provoking and addictive, with meaningful commentary on societal issues and terrific lead performances to boot. [Saloni Gajjar]
Dead Ringers (Prime Video)
It’s hard to believe a peculiar TV drama starring Rachel Weisz—in a double role, no less—was barely talked about when it released in April. Yet here we are. Alice Birch’s bizarre, entertaining Dead Ringers, based on David Cronenberg’s 1988 film, isn’t necessarily an easy watch. But damn if it doesn’t pay off. Weisz plays twins Beverly and Elliot Mantle, gynecologists committed to improving how women give birth. Along the way, they share everything, including drugs, lovers, and their failures and successes. Dead Ringers is as quirky and perverse as you might imagine, with Weisz delivering career-best performances. [Saloni Gajjar]
Deadloch (Prime Video)
It has been an excellent year for Australian originals on Prime Video—but you wouldn’t know it based on the streamer’s marketing. Like Class Of ’07, Deadloch is a subversive comedy that won us over quickly. In it, the dead bodies of men keeping washing ashore in a sleepy Tasmanian town. Two female detectives take control of the situation: the obnoxious Eddie (Madeleine Sami) and the fastidious Dulcie Collins (Kate Box), who has a complicated relationship with her wife. It’s subversive, entertaining, darkly funny stuff. [Saloni Gajjar]
Drops Of God (Apple TV+)
Based on a manga series, Drops Of God sadly got buried on Apple TV+ this spring thanks to the streamer’s focus on Ted Lasso. The engaging drama takes you from France to Japan—and is probably best enjoyed with a glass of vino in hand. Set in the world of fine wine and gastronomy, Drops Of God follows Camille Léger (Fleur Geffrier), who inherits her wealthy father’s monumental, expensive wine collection. To make her claim, she has to compete with oenologist Issei Tomine (Tomohisa Yamashita), which sets up an addictive battle of biological daughter versus spiritual son. If this all sounds soapy, know that Drops Of God avoids clichés and turns into a surprisingly powerful saga about found family. [Saloni Gajjar]
Extraordinary (Hulu)
Frankly, the sheer amount of superhero TV shows is getting distressing. So it’s always nice when the genre gets an innovative spin, like it did with The Boys and Harley Quinn. Let’s add Hulu’s Extraordinary to that list. Emma Moren’s clever British comedy merges coming-of-age tropes with superhero-style storytelling—and the series is fantastical yet grounded because of it. Set in a world where everyone gets powers at the age of 18, Extraordinary follows a powerless Jen (Máiréad Tyers). Unlike her friends, who can turn back time or communicate with spirits, Jen is powerless even at 25. She works at a costume shop, desperately waiting for her abilities to kick in. But maybe having a power isn’t as worthwhile after all. Luckily, this hopeful little adventure has already been renewed for a second season. [Saloni Gajjar]
Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (HBO)
HBO’s true-crime docuseries is riveting not so much for how it charts investigators piecing these murders together—or rather, in this case, not piecing them together—but for how it threads those heinous acts into an infuriating portrait of a time and place. Director Anthony Caronna eschews a lot of details about the serial killer in the title, instead focusing on his victims, their families, a community, and what these crimes falling on deaf ears said about homophobia in the ’90s—and says about the struggles for LGBTQ+ rights today. Those leaps—from the super specific to the broad, from then to now—never come off like them here, and although these four episodes will leave you rightfully feeling indignant, plenty of real estate is given to those glimmers of hope who fought back, like the folks at the New York City Gay & Lesbian Anti-Violence Project. [Tim Lowery]
Paul T. Goldman (Peacock)
This true-crime docuseries/meta comedy experiment is already on our list of the best shows of 2023 (so far), sure. But something about it, anecdotally, still feels under the radar and under-appreciated, especially when compared to one particular similarly spirited series, The Rehearsal. (Maybe it’s because half of Paul T. Goldman’s episodes dropped on Peacock on New Year’s Day? Or because it’s just so damn hard to describe? Who knows.) If you skipped this super weird, super funny, super layered, and even slightly touching project from director Jason Woliner (check out Matt Schimkowitz’s fantastic interview with him on making the show), you should correct that. [Tim Lowery]
Rain Dogs (BBC One/HBO)
If a show on HBO isn’t about about a bleak, dysfunctional family, is it even on HBO? And no, we are not talking about Succession or The Righteous Gemstones for a change. We ask you instead to turn your attention to Rain Dogs. Created by Cash Carraway, this British series is about a devoted mother, Costello Jones (Daisy May Cooper), who wants more for her young daughter, Iris (Fleur Tashjian), than she ever got. So she hustles to survive with the help of a makeshift family that’s tied together by complex yet true love. It’s a beautiful and sometimes dark comedy about a mother’s love for her child while navigating a ridiculous society. [Saloni Gajjar]
Scoop (Netflix)
Let’s start off with a warning: Scoop will probably make you angry, but it’s an absolutely worthwhile way to spend six hours anyway. Based on true incidents, this Indian drama centers on tenacious crime reporter Jagruti Pathak (Karishma Tanna), who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of a fellow journalist. The subsequent court and media trial delve into Mumbai’s seedy underbelly, police corruption, fake news, and how an ambitious woman like Jagruti finds her way out of this horrible mess. What’s more, Scoop packs a tight punch, nicely fleshing out an emotional story within its legal-thriller confines. [Saloni Gajjar]
Silo (Apple TV+)
Since its launch, Apple TV+ has put out some inventive, ambitious sci-fi and fantasy projects that have flown under the radar. The latest is Silo, based on Hugh Howey’s Wool novels and adapted for TV by Graham Yost (the guy who brought us Justified). Mission: Impossible and Dune franchises’ Rebecca Ferguson leads a solid cast that includes Harriet Walker, Tim Robbins, Common, Ferdinand Kingsley, Iain Glen, and Chinaza Uche. Set within the confines of a mysterious, multi-level structure housing a small colony of humans, it centers on an engineer who finds herself thrust into a murder investigation. If you like imaginative world-building and puzzle-box storytelling, you’ll find plenty to enjoy in this 10-episode first season. (Season two will thankfully arrive next year.) [Cindy White]
Slip (The Roku Channel)
Have you ever thought to yourself, “All of my days look the same”? If so, you can relate to Slip’s Mae Cannon, played by series creator, writer, and director Zoe Lister-Jones. In this comedy, Mae is tired of her monotonous 13-year marriage. One night, she slips up when she meets a hot musician at a bar. The life-shattering orgasm he gives her essentially creates an alternate universe in which she’s with him instead. In each episode, a “slip” (that is, orgasm) leads to a different what-if situation. The show might sound wacky, but it gets pretty layered and profound as Lister-Jones digs into her character’s psychosis. [Saloni Gajjar]
UnPrisoned (Hulu)
In a post-Scandal universe, everything Kerry Washington stars in should be considered major. Instead, UnPrisoned felt under-the-rader upon its debut. Hulu’s half-hour comedy is charming, sentimental, and features Washington in one of her breeziest roles yet. Tracy McMillan’s show, partly based on her own life, follows relationship therapist Paige Alexander, a single mom of a teenage son who has to deal with her father’s recent release from prison after 17 years for dealing weed. Delroy Lindo is the perfect counterpart to Washington here, and they make for a dynamic duo you don’t want to miss. [Saloni Gajjar]