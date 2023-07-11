In the 1996 movie Mission: Impossible, the team concept from the TV show it was based on was quickly jettisoned, with most of the team getting killed off early in the film, leaving Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt as a lone protagonist. Later, beloved boss Mr. Phelps turns out to be a traitor, and thus does not leave the movie alive either. Cruise gambled that audiences were up for that kind of leap, and he was right—they wanted to see Cruise as an action hero, and didn’t care if it wasn’t, strictly speaking, show-accurate.



Advertisement

But there have been plenty of other TV-to-movie adaptations that haven’t fared so well. In many cases, they tried similar leaps, but without a star like Tom Cruise to smooth them over, the films fell completely flat. In the 19 cases we’ve come up with, a single fatal flaw should have signaled from the beginning that the adaptation was doomed. We present them to you here, listed in alphabetical order, in the hope that future adaptations might learn from the past, and not condemn us to seeing it repeated again, and again, and again ...