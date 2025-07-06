Watch Jack Black and heavy metal royalty cover "Mr. Crowley" for final Ozzy Osbourne performance

Yesterday, the metal world sent a fond farewell to its Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne. Retiring after 50 years on the job, Ozzy has long struggled with worsening Parkinson’s Disease, causing him to step back from live performance. Held in Villa Park, Birmingham, England, where Black Sabbath first climbed from the primordial ooze to reinvent rock music, the Back to the Beginning concert was a day-long celebration of all things Ozzy. Osbourne welcomed many metal luminaries on stage to perform tributes to his incredibly influential career. Guns N’ Roses, Tool, and three quarters of the Big Four (Metallica, Anthrax, and Slayer) played; Chad Smith, Travis Barker, and Danny Carey staged a drum battle; English fans opened up their hate and let it flow into Disturbed singer David Draiman over his support of Israel, which includes signing warheads destined for Gazan hospitals; and Jason Momoa started a circle pit during Pantera. Most importantly, seated upon his throne, Ozzy performed four solo songs, and Sabbath performed four as well, marking the final time the original members would play together.

One famed rocker that couldn’t make it across the pond for the gig was Jack Black, but he wasn’t waiting on Satan’s call to participate. In honor of the occasion and joined by a band of young rockers, including Tom Morello’s son Roman, Scott Ian’s son Revel, and drumming prodigy Yoyoka Soma, Black sang lead in a music video for “Mr. Crowley,” Osbourne’s ode to his confused relationship with occultist Aleister Crowely from his seminal Blizzard Of Ozz album. Needless to say, Black and his teenage headbangers rock the hell out of the song, asking the eternal question, what the hell was Aleister Crowley on about?

Check out the video below: