[**By Luke Thompson, Richard Newby, Tomris Laffly, Don Lewis, Mark Keizer, Alison Foreman, Jack Smart]

While The A.V. Club can’t claim to know how many of the films lined up for the summer 2022 movie season will become blockbusters—surely only Doctor Strange, the star of one such film, could predict that—we do have a pretty good idea which big studio releases rank as the most anticipated among moviegoers as they prepare for a return to normalcy (we hope) this summer.

With two major Marvel projects, a long-awaited sequel to Top Gun, Pixar’s Lightyear prequel and Jurassic World’s latest installment just to name a few, the summer of 2022 will offer audiences multiple reminders of what they’ve missed over the past two years, along with ample opportunity to splurge on greasy popcorn and super-sized sodas. As we kick off our summer movie preview week, here’s The A.V. Club’s rundown of 21 films that are likely to figure prominently on any movie lover’s radar this season.