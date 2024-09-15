All the winners at the 2024 Emmys
The 2024 Emmy Awards air on ABC at 8 pm ET/5 pm PTGene Lester/Archive Photos/Getty Images
The 2024 Emmy Awards are here—again. That’s right, the Emmys did already happen this year back in January, a ceremony originally slated for 2023 but delayed amid a joint writer-actor strike. Tonight’s ceremony actually honors the shows that ran during the 2023-24 television season (although that is also a tenuous concept, too, during the streaming age—nothing like the Emmys to remind us how arbitrary units of time can really be).
Last week, the Creative Arts Emmys doled out trophies for most of the categories that aren’t acting or writing; most notably, Shōgun cleaned house, setting a new record for the amount of Emmys won by a show in a single year. That trend continued tonight, where Shōgun took top prizes in the acting and general best drama category. On the comedy side, the competition was a bit stiffer. The Bear predictably did well, but it was hardly a runaway victory. Hacks won honors for its writing, for Jean Smart’s acting performance, and, in the biggest surprise of the night, for Outstanding Comedy Series. You can check out the whole list of winners down below.
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Bear
Hacks
Abbott Elementary
Only Murders in the Building
Curb Your Enthusiasm
What We Do In The Shadows
Reservation Dogs
Palm Royale
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows
D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary, “Party,” Randall Einhorn
The Bear, “Fishes,” Christopher Storer
The Bear, “Honeydew,” Ramy Youssef
The Gentlemen, “Refined Aggression,” Guy Ritchie
Hacks, “Bulletproof,” Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show, “I’m The Pappy,” Mary Lou Belli
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Will Poulter, The Bear
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building
Outstanding Drama Series
Shogun
The Crown
The Morning Show
The Gilded Age
Slow Horses
Mr. And Mrs. Smith
Fallout
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Maya Erskine, Mr. And Mrs. Smith
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown
Donald Glover, Mr. And Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Idris Elba, Hijack
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
John Hamm, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Takehiro Hira, Shogun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep,” Stephen Daldry
The Morning Show, “The Overview Effect,” Mimi Leder
Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “First Date,” Hiro Murai
Shōgun, “Crimson Sky,” Frederick E.O. Toye
Slow Horses, “Strange Games,” Saul Metzstein
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, “Beat L.A.,” Salli Richardson-Whitfield
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Sarah Paulson, Mr. And Mrs. Smith
Michaela Coel, Mr. And Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey, Mr. And Mrs. Smith
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Néstor Carbonell, Shogun
John Turturro, Mr. And Mrs. Smith
Paul Dano, Mr. And Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons In Chemistry
True Detective: Night Country
Ripley
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer
Noah Hawley, Fargo
Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Millicent Shelton, Lessons in Chemistry
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
Outstanding Television Movie
Mr. Monk’s Last Case
Quiz Lady
Red, White And Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Traitors
Top Chef
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Nicole Byer, The Big Nailed It! Baking Challenge
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Shark Tank
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees
John Early: Now More Than Ever
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
The Oscars
Outstanding Animated Program
X-Men ’97
The Simpsons
Bob’s Burgers
Blue Eye Samurai
Scavengers Reign
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary, “Career Day,” written by Quinta Brunson
The Bear, “Fishes,” written by Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo
Girls5Eva, “Orlando,” written by Meredith Scardino and Sam Means
Hacks, “Bulletproof,” written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky
The Other Two, “Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good,” written by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider
What We Do In The Shadows, “Pride Parade,” written by Jake Bender and Zach Dunn
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Crown, “Ritz,” written by Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare
Fallout, “The End,” written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner
Mr. And Mrs. Smith, “First Date,” written by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover
Shogun, “Anjin,” written by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks
Shogun, “Crimson Sky,” written by Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente
Slow Horses, “Negotiating With Tigers,” written by Will Smith
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Baby Reindeer, written by Richard Gadd
Black Mirror, “Joan Is Awful,” written by Charlie Brooker
Fargo, “The Tragedy Of The Commons,” written by Noah Hawley
Fellow Travelers, “You’re Wonderful,” written by Ron Nyswaner
Ripley, written by Steven Zaillian
True Detective: Night Country, “Part 6,” written by Issa Lopez