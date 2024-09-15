All the winners at the 2024 Emmys The 2024 Emmy Awards air on ABC at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

The 2024 Emmy Awards are here—again. That’s right, the Emmys did already happen this year back in January, a ceremony originally slated for 2023 but delayed amid a joint writer-actor strike. Tonight’s ceremony actually honors the shows that ran during the 2023-24 television season (although that is also a tenuous concept, too, during the streaming age—nothing like the Emmys to remind us how arbitrary units of time can really be).

Last week, the Creative Arts Emmys doled out trophies for most of the categories that aren’t acting or writing; most notably, Shōgun cleaned house, setting a new record for the amount of Emmys won by a show in a single year. That trend continued tonight, where Shōgun took top prizes in the acting and general best drama category. On the comedy side, the competition was a bit stiffer. The Bear predictably did well, but it was hardly a runaway victory. Hacks won honors for its writing, for Jean Smart’s acting performance, and, in the biggest surprise of the night, for Outstanding Comedy Series. You can check out the whole list of winners down below.

Outstanding Comedy Series

The Bear

Hacks

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Curb Your Enthusiasm

What We Do In The Shadows

Reservation Dogs

Palm Royale

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows

D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, “Party,” Randall Einhorn

The Bear, “Fishes,” Christopher Storer

The Bear, “Honeydew,” Ramy Youssef

The Gentlemen, “Refined Aggression,” Guy Ritchie

Hacks, “Bulletproof,” Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show, “I’m The Pappy,” Mary Lou Belli

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Will Poulter, The Bear

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building

Outstanding Drama Series

Shogun

The Crown

The Morning Show

The Gilded Age

Slow Horses

Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Fallout

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Maya Erskine, Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Donald Glover, Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Idris Elba, Hijack

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

John Hamm, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Takehiro Hira, Shogun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep,” Stephen Daldry

The Morning Show, “The Overview Effect,” Mimi Leder

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “First Date,” Hiro Murai

Shōgun, “Crimson Sky,” Frederick E.O. Toye

Slow Horses, “Strange Games,” Saul Metzstein

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, “Beat L.A.,” Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Sarah Paulson, Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Michaela Coel, Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey, Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell, Shogun

John Turturro, Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Paul Dano, Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons In Chemistry

True Detective: Night Country

Ripley

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Millicent Shelton, Lessons in Chemistry

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case

Quiz Lady

Red, White And Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Traitors

Top Chef

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Nicole Byer, The Big Nailed It! Baking Challenge

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Shark Tank

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

Alex Edelman: Just For Us

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees

John Early: Now More Than Ever

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

The Oscars

Outstanding Animated Program

X-Men ’97

The Simpsons

Bob’s Burgers

Blue Eye Samurai

Scavengers Reign

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, “Career Day,” written by Quinta Brunson

The Bear, “Fishes,” written by Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo

Girls5Eva, “Orlando,” written by Meredith Scardino and Sam Means

Hacks, “Bulletproof,” written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky

The Other Two, “Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good,” written by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

What We Do In The Shadows, “Pride Parade,” written by Jake Bender and Zach Dunn

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Crown, “Ritz,” written by Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare

Fallout, “The End,” written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner

Mr. And Mrs. Smith, “First Date,” written by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover

Shogun, “Anjin,” written by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks

Shogun, “Crimson Sky,” written by Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente

Slow Horses, “Negotiating With Tigers,” written by Will Smith

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer, written by Richard Gadd

Black Mirror, “Joan Is Awful,” written by Charlie Brooker

Fargo, “The Tragedy Of The Commons,” written by Noah Hawley

Fellow Travelers, “You’re Wonderful,” written by Ron Nyswaner

Ripley, written by Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 6,” written by Issa Lopez