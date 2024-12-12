It's Conclave vs. Wicked for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards Nominations

Dune: Part Two and Emilia Perez also racked up major noms.

A group of insiders politically wheeling and dealing as they decide who amongst their own to nominate as sanctified above all others… the plot of Conclave, or a description of Hollywood’s awards season? This year, they’re one in the same, as Edward Berger’s film about selecting a new pope emerges as a frontrunner in the various awards arenas. Within the Critics Choice Awards, the film is going head-to-head with Wicked, both films leading the pack with 11 nominations each. 

Dune: Part Two and Emilia Perez follow close behind with 10 nominations each. A Complete Unknown, Sing Sing, Anora, The Substance, The Brutalist, and Nickel Boys are also in the mix. The Critics Choice television nominations were announced last week, and Shōgun led with six nods. Abbott Elementary, Disclaimer, Hacks, The Diplomat, The Penguin, and What We Do In The Shadows each earned four nominations. (The full TV nominations can be found here.)

The Critics Choice ceremony is one of the various feeders that gives us a sense of what the Oscars race is going to look like. Last year, Oppenheimer cleaned up, and Emma Stone took home what at the time was a surprising Best Actress win for Poor Things. The 2025 Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, will air live on E! on Sunday, January 12 at 7:00 PM E.T. Unlike other awards shows, this isn’t also being simulcast on a streaming service, but it’ll be available to watch the next day on Peacock. You can check out the full list of nominations below. 

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 30TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

BEST PICTURE 
A Complete Unknown 
Anora 
The Brutalist 
Conclave 
Dune: Part Two 
Emilia Pérez 
Nickel Boys 
Sing Sing 
The Substance 
Wicked

BEST ACTOR 
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Hugh Grant – Heretic

BEST ACTRESS 
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR 
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain 
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing 
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown 
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS 
Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Elliott Heffernan – Blitz
Maisy Stella – My Old Ass
Izaac Wang – Didi
Alisha Weir – Abigail
Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE 
Anora 
Conclave 
Emilia Pérez 
Saturday Night 
Sing Sing 
Wicked 

BEST DIRECTOR 
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Jon M. Chu – Wicked
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 
Sean Baker – Anora
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY 
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys
Peter Straughan – Conclave
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY 
Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu
Alice Brooks – Wicked
Lol Crawley – The Brutalist
Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave
Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two
Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN 
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked
Suzie Davies – Conclave
Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two

BEST EDITING 
Sean Baker – Anora
Marco Costa – Challengers
Nick Emerson – Conclave
David Jancso – The Brutalist
Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two
Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5

BEST COSTUME DESIGN 
Lisy Christl – Conclave
Linda Muir – Nosferatu
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria
Paul Tazewell – Wicked
Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP 
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two
Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu
Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS 
Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man
Visual Effects Team – The Substance
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

BEST COMEDY 
A Real Pain 
Deadpool & Wolverine 
Hit Man 
My Old Ass 
Saturday Night
Thelma 

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM 
All We Imagine as Light 
Emilia Pérez 
Flow 
I’m Still Here 
Kneecap 
The Seed of the Sacred Fig 

BEST SONG 
“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus
“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille
“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig
“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris
“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez

BEST SCORE 
Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

 
