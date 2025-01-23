Emilia Pérez leads the 2025 Oscar nominees

Wicked and The Brutalist both earned ten nominations as well.

January 23, 2025
It may have taken a little longer than usual, but the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards are finally here. Wicked star Bowen Yang and star of the Untitled Rachel Sennott Project Rachel Sennott assembled bright and early—buzzing off “three Diet Cokes, a pack of cigarettes, and one Adderall”—in Los Angeles to unveil this year’s list of nominees.

As expected, Emilia Pérez continued its streak of racking up nominations at practically every available opportunity, nabbing nods for its direction, music, costuming, and for Karla Sofia Gascón’s, and Zoe Saldaña’s performances, in addition to Best Picture. With her nomination, Gascón earns the distinction of being the first trans woman nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars, a major milestone no matter how you spin it. Overall, Emilia Pérez landed 13 nominations. 

And while Emilia Pérez cleaned up this morning, it’s hardly a runaway race; in fact, the conventional wisdom (read: current punditry) is that this is one of the most open awards seasons in recent memory. The Brutalist, Wicked, and Anora all earned multiple nominations in the most visible categories, with 10, 10, and six nominations, respectively. Meanwhile performers like Daniel Craig and Marianne Jean-Baptiste continued to be snubbed by many of this year’s awards bodies. And unfortunately for people who like good fucking tennisChallengers was completely shut out, even from the score and screenplay categories.

The Oscars will air on Sunday, March 2, at 7 pm ET. Conan O’Brien will host. You can check out the full list down below. 

Best Picture

Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Adapted Screenplay

Emilia Pérez
Sing Sing
A Complete Unknown
Nickel Boys
Conclave

Best Original Screenplay

Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance

Best Animated Feature

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Murder Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men
In The Shadow Of The Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!

Best Live Action Short

A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not A Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Best Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu
Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Pérez
Ed Lachman, Maria

Best Costume Design

Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
A Complete Unknown
Wicked

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack To A Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short

Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments Of A Beating Heart
The Only Girl In The Orchestra

Best Editing

Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked

Best International Feature Film

Emilia Pérez (France)
Flow (Latvia)
The Girl With The Needle (Denmark)
I’m Still Here (Brazil)
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Germany)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Substance
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
A Different Man
Wicked

Best Production Design

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked
Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter, Conclave
Craig Lathrop, Nosferatu
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two

Best Original Score

The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

Emilia Pérez (“El Mal”)
Elton John: Never Too Late (“Never Too Late”)
Emilia Pérez (“Mi Camino”)
The Six Triple Eight (“The Journey”)
Sing Sing (“Like A Bird”)

Best Sound

Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
A Complete Unknown
The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus
Dune: Part Two
Wicked
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
Better Man

 
