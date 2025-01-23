Emilia Pérez leads the 2025 Oscar nominees Wicked and The Brutalist both earned ten nominations as well.

It may have taken a little longer than usual, but the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards are finally here. Wicked star Bowen Yang and star of the Untitled Rachel Sennott Project Rachel Sennott assembled bright and early—buzzing off “three Diet Cokes, a pack of cigarettes, and one Adderall”—in Los Angeles to unveil this year’s list of nominees.

As expected, Emilia Pérez continued its streak of racking up nominations at practically every available opportunity, nabbing nods for its direction, music, costuming, and for Karla Sofia Gascón’s, and Zoe Saldaña’s performances, in addition to Best Picture. With her nomination, Gascón earns the distinction of being the first trans woman nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars, a major milestone no matter how you spin it. Overall, Emilia Pérez landed 13 nominations.

And while Emilia Pérez cleaned up this morning, it’s hardly a runaway race; in fact, the conventional wisdom (read: current punditry) is that this is one of the most open awards seasons in recent memory. The Brutalist, Wicked, and Anora all earned multiple nominations in the most visible categories, with 10, 10, and six nominations, respectively. Meanwhile performers like Daniel Craig and Marianne Jean-Baptiste continued to be snubbed by many of this year’s awards bodies. And unfortunately for people who like good fucking tennis, Challengers was completely shut out, even from the score and screenplay categories.

The Oscars will air on Sunday, March 2, at 7 pm ET. Conan O’Brien will host. You can check out the full list down below.

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress



Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Adapted Screenplay

Emilia Pérez

Sing Sing

A Complete Unknown

Nickel Boys

Conclave

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Murder Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men

In The Shadow Of The Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Live Action Short

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not A Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent



Best Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

Lol Crawley, The Brutalist

Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two

Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Pérez

Ed Lachman, Maria

Best Costume Design

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

A Complete Unknown

Wicked

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack To A Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments Of A Beating Heart

The Only Girl In The Orchestra

Best Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked



Best International Feature Film

Emilia Pérez (France)

Flow (Latvia)

The Girl With The Needle (Denmark)

I’m Still Here (Brazil)

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Germany)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Substance

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

A Different Man

Wicked

Best Production Design

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked

Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter, Conclave

Craig Lathrop, Nosferatu

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot



Best Original Song

Emilia Pérez (“El Mal”)

Elton John: Never Too Late (“Never Too Late”)

Emilia Pérez (“Mi Camino”)

The Six Triple Eight (“The Journey”)

Sing Sing (“Like A Bird”)



Best Sound

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

A Complete Unknown

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Dune: Part Two

Wicked

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Better Man

