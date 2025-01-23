Emilia Pérez leads the 2025 Oscar nominees
Wicked and The Brutalist both earned ten nominations as well.
It may have taken a little longer than usual, but the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards are finally here. Wicked star Bowen Yang and star of the Untitled Rachel Sennott Project Rachel Sennott assembled bright and early—buzzing off “three Diet Cokes, a pack of cigarettes, and one Adderall”—in Los Angeles to unveil this year’s list of nominees.
As expected, Emilia Pérez continued its streak of racking up nominations at practically every available opportunity, nabbing nods for its direction, music, costuming, and for Karla Sofia Gascón’s, and Zoe Saldaña’s performances, in addition to Best Picture. With her nomination, Gascón earns the distinction of being the first trans woman nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars, a major milestone no matter how you spin it. Overall, Emilia Pérez landed 13 nominations.
And while Emilia Pérez cleaned up this morning, it’s hardly a runaway race; in fact, the conventional wisdom (read: current punditry) is that this is one of the most open awards seasons in recent memory. The Brutalist, Wicked, and Anora all earned multiple nominations in the most visible categories, with 10, 10, and six nominations, respectively. Meanwhile performers like Daniel Craig and Marianne Jean-Baptiste continued to be snubbed by many of this year’s awards bodies. And unfortunately for people who like good fucking tennis, Challengers was completely shut out, even from the score and screenplay categories.
The Oscars will air on Sunday, March 2, at 7 pm ET. Conan O’Brien will host. You can check out the full list down below.
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Adapted Screenplay
Emilia Pérez
Sing Sing
A Complete Unknown
Nickel Boys
Conclave
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Murder Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Animated Short
Beautiful Men
In The Shadow Of The Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Live Action Short
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not A Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Best Cinematography
Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu
Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Pérez
Ed Lachman, Maria
Best Costume Design
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
A Complete Unknown
Wicked
Best Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack To A Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short
Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments Of A Beating Heart
The Only Girl In The Orchestra
Best Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best International Feature Film
Emilia Pérez (France)
Flow (Latvia)
The Girl With The Needle (Denmark)
I’m Still Here (Brazil)
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Germany)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Substance
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
A Different Man
Wicked
Best Production Design
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked
Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter, Conclave
Craig Lathrop, Nosferatu
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
Emilia Pérez (“El Mal”)
Elton John: Never Too Late (“Never Too Late”)
Emilia Pérez (“Mi Camino”)
The Six Triple Eight (“The Journey”)
Sing Sing (“Like A Bird”)
Best Sound
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
A Complete Unknown
The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Dune: Part Two
Wicked
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
Better Man