All the nominees at the 2026 Oscars

Another year of film history is just about in the books. This morning, Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman announced the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards. At this point in awards season, it can start to feel like the categories are a bit locked, but there were still a couple of things we could count as surprises. Wicked: For Good was completely shut out from the running this year, after racking up a whole slew of nominations (and a couple of wins) with its first part last year.
Overall, Sinners led the charge with 16 nominations, becoming the most nominated-film in Oscar history. It was followed by One Battle After Another with 13 nods, and Frankenstein and Marty Supreme, each with 9. The 2026 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15 in Los Angeles and will air—for one of the final times—on ABC with host Conan O’Brien. Check out the full list of nominees below.
BEST PICTURE
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
BEST DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
BEST ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
BEST ACTRESS