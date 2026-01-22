All the nominees at the 2026 Oscars

By Drew Gillis  |  January 22, 2026 | 9:00am
Images via Warner Bros., A24
Film News 2026 Oscars
All the nominees at the 2026 Oscars

Another year of film history is just about in the books. This morning, Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman announced the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards. At this point in awards season, it can start to feel like the categories are a bit locked, but there were still a couple of things we could count as surprises. Wicked: For Good was completely shut out from the running this year, after racking up a whole slew of nominations (and a couple of wins) with its first part last year. 

Overall, Sinners led the charge with 16 nominations, becoming the most nominated-film in Oscar history. It was followed by One Battle After Another with 13 nods, and Frankenstein and Marty Supreme, each with 9. The 2026 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15 in Los Angeles and will air—for one of the final times—on ABC with host Conan O’Brien. Check out the full list of nominees below. 

BEST PICTURE

Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

BEST DIRECTOR

Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

BEST ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
Sinners, Ryan Coogler

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Bugonia, Will Tracy
Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

ARCO
Elio
Kpop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain
Zootopia 2

BEST EDITING

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Olivier Bugge Coutté, Sentimental Value
Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another
Stephen Mirrione, F1
Michael P. Shawver, Sinners

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Avatar: Fire And Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters

BEST CASTING

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

The Alabama Solution
Come See Me In The Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

All The Empty Rooms
Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death Of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly A Strangeness

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Brazil, The Secret Agent
France, It Was Just An Accident
Norway, Sentimental Value
Spain, Sirât
Tunisia, The Voice Of Hind Rajab

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Butcher’s Stain
A Friend Of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied To You” from Sinners
“Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams 

BEST SOUND

F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners

 
Join the discussion...
Keep scrolling for more great stories.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 