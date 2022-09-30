Since its premiere in the fall of 1975, Saturday Night Live has been known for its high highs and its low lows, its golden ages and its dud seasons. Having never made a living making people laugh on an NBC show, we have to humbly ask: Why isn’t SNL always really, really good?

But seriously folks, what we do feel qualified to say is that the recent exodus of talent in advance of season 48— Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and others—offers the show the chance to take some risks and figure out what it’s best positioned to do now.



So, in anticipation of the SNL season premiere on October 1, Lorne Michaels, if you’re reading, here are our suggestions.