Clockwise from left: Rilakkuma And Kaoru, Elite, Crash Landing On You, His House, and Made In Heaven (Screenshots) Graphic : Natalie Peeples

So many streaming services, so little time. With this week’s AVQ&A, we are once again uncovering some hidden streaming gems that you (and we) might have missed:



What is your favorite hidden streaming gem from a country other than the United States?

Like the version we did back in January, this refers to a streaming original you came across and enjoyed, but hasn’t received a ton of coverage. This time around, the movie or TV show must be produced by a studio outside the U.S., though it can be distributed by an American streaming service.

