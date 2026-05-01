ABC might still do the damn thing and air Taylor Frankie Paul's Bachelorette Domestic violence allegations be damned, ABC is still weighing its options when it comes to the recently shelved season of The Bachelorette.

After Disney shelved this season of The Bachelorette due to numerous domestic violence accusations against its star, Taylor Frankie Paul, three days before the season was set to premiere, it was fair to assume that Bachelor Nation would never get a look at the season. Videos from 2023 released by TMZ allegedly showed a drunk Paul throwing stools at ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen and accidentally hitting her child. As more allegations dripped out, including one from February 2026, the case for “yeah, that’s probably the move” seemed airtight. However, in mid-April, the charges against Paul were dropped, and earlier today, a judge declared the abuse between the former couple “toxic” and mutual. So, with all that in mind, Disney is still weighing its options. After all, scrapping the season cost ABC $20 million.