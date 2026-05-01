ABC might still do the damn thing and air Taylor Frankie Paul's Bachelorette

Domestic violence allegations be damned, ABC is still weighing its options when it comes to the recently shelved season of The Bachelorette.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  May 1, 2026 | 7:04pm
Disney/Michael Kirchoff
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ABC might still do the damn thing and air Taylor Frankie Paul's Bachelorette

After Disney shelved this season of The Bachelorette due to numerous domestic violence accusations against its star, Taylor Frankie Paul, three days before the season was set to premiere, it was fair to assume that Bachelor Nation would never get a look at the season. Videos from 2023 released by TMZ allegedly showed a drunk Paul throwing stools at ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen and accidentally hitting her child. As more allegations dripped out, including one from February 2026, the case for “yeah, that’s probably the move” seemed airtight. However, in mid-April, the charges against Paul were dropped, and earlier today, a judge declared the abuse between the former couple “toxic” and mutual. So, with all that in mind, Disney is still weighing its options. After all, scrapping the season cost ABC $20 million.

Speaking on the subject at Deadline‘s Reality TV Summit, Disney TV’s executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment, Rob Mills, says, “It’s still day-to-day, so we’ll see.” However, more than anything, Mills says, “We want to make sure she’s okay.” 

Paul was also the breakout star of another ABC reality show, The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, appearing opposite Mortensen, with whom she has a son. However, after the 2026 allegations were made public, the network paused filming of Mormon Wives indefinitely. It has since resumed production sans Paul or Mortensen, but it sounds like Paul may return to the series if she’s feeling up to it. After weeks of custody hearings and allegations of mutual abuse between Paul and Mortensen, a judge ordered Paul and Mortensen to stay 100 feet apart from each other for the next three years.

 
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