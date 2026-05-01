Nia Long reportedly fighting Lionsgate over lower Michael salary than male costars

The actor is considering taking the studio to mediation after receiving a smaller paycheck than Colman Domingo and Miles Teller.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 1, 2026 | 11:41am
Screenshot: Lionsgate/YouTube
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Nia Long reportedly fighting Lionsgate over lower Michael salary than male costars

We already knew it costs a lot of money to launder Michael Jackson’s reputation, but Lionsgate apparently thought it could cheap out on Nia Long in the process. This is per a new report from Puck‘s Matthew Belloni, who reports this morning that Long was paid less than her costars Colman Domingo and Miles Teller, despite having a “favored nations” clause in her contract. The clause was supposed to ensure she wouldn’t be paid less than her costars, but since she was, Belloni reports that Long is threatening to take Lionsgate to mediation over the issue. 

It’s unclear whether the various changes that were made to the film for legal reasons have anything to do with the pay discrepancy, but Belloni reports that a decent portion of Long’s scenes as family matriarch Katherine Jackson were cut from the final product, including a fairly major moment that presumably occurred after 1988. (Belloni says that he read an original draft of the script, which is how he reported last year that the original third act of the film was going to try to convince audiences that Michael was the victim of a false smear campaign.) However, it was reported last week that the cuts and reshoots ended up significantly boosting the salary of director Antoine Fuqua and Graham King. Again, there’s no reason to think these things are directly related at this point, but if the reports of Long’s salary are true, it’s certainly a bad look for a project that’s already had plenty of them. 

 
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