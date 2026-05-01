Nia Long reportedly fighting Lionsgate over lower Michael salary than male costars The actor is considering taking the studio to mediation after receiving a smaller paycheck than Colman Domingo and Miles Teller.

We already knew it costs a lot of money to launder Michael Jackson’s reputation, but Lionsgate apparently thought it could cheap out on Nia Long in the process. This is per a new report from Puck‘s Matthew Belloni, who reports this morning that Long was paid less than her costars Colman Domingo and Miles Teller, despite having a “favored nations” clause in her contract. The clause was supposed to ensure she wouldn’t be paid less than her costars, but since she was, Belloni reports that Long is threatening to take Lionsgate to mediation over the issue.