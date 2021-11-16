Starting over is never easy, but it’s a bit more bearable when you get to explore the natural wonders of New Zealand, which include some pretty great vineyards, with someone who’s going through something similar. The new Acorn TV dramedy Under The Vines stars Rebecca Gibney (Wanted, Packed To the Rafters) as Daisy Munroe, a Sydney socialite who makes her way to her deceased stepfather’s vineyard—which is in need of some work—for a breather before unloading it on to some unsuspecting oenophile. Once there, she meets the vineyard’s co-owner, Louis Oakley (The Crown and The Terror’s Charles Edwards), a British-born lawyer whose life is unraveling.

Neither of them knows anything about making wine, as we see in the first trailer for the series, which The A.V. Club is premiering today. But they still team up to get the vineyard back in proper working order, and maybe, just maybe, work through some personal matters so that, when they do return to their “normal” lives, they won’t be so out of sorts. That is, if they do decide to go back; it sure looks like sparks are going to fly. Plus, there’s a whole lot of wine-drinking and -making. Doesn’t that just sound delightful?

Under The Vines, which is executive produced by Gibney, will premiere December 6 on Acorn TV, which is one of the most reliable purveyors of cozy shows, like Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, and gritty crime dramas like Line Of Duty and Deadwater Fell, and things that fall in between, like Agatha Raisin. Under The Vines combines fish-out-of-water comedy with a budding romance between two people looking for a new lease on life. They get to do it in considerably more comfortable environs than the rest of us, but then, that’s most of TV for you.