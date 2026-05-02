Adam Scott tried to sneakily audition for Hellraiser 6 despite getting killed in Hellraiser 4

Adam Scott has dipped in and out of horror throughout his career, making appearances in The Twilight Zone, Krampus, and, most recently in his brand new (and quite good) hotel horror flick Hokum. But he also got his start in the world of scares, with an early film role in 1996’s Hellraiser: Bloodline, the fourth film in the increasingly “made mostly out of contractual obligations” horror franchise. His character, Jacques, did not survive that brush with the Lament Configuration—which didn’t stop Scott from deciding to say “Screw it” and audition to be in Hellraiser 6, in the hopes that, hey, maybe nobody would notice.

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This is per an interview Scott gave to Seth Meyers on Late Night this week, describing how badly he needed a job during the lean, post-Party Of Five years circa 2002, causing him to see if he couldn’t just sneak his way back into the franchise that had gotten him his start after his agent offered him an audition. Scott describes having to literally hide his face from at least one long-time producer on the franchise while at the audition, in the hopes of impressing the filmmakers enough to overcome any other worries about who did or didn’t get their hearts yanked out of their chests by Valentina Vargas a few years previous. Tragically, the ploy failed, thus depriving internet wonks everywhere of the fun of trying to figure out how Scott’s immortal party boy somehow survived to the events of the later film. (Actually, now that we think about it, the plot of Hellseeker is eventually revealed to be set entirely in Hell, so…)

Elsewhere, Scott—who confirmed that, yes, the third season of Severance is filming pretty soon—also described recently getting to meet with the Pope, which sounds a lot more chaotic and less directed than you might expect a papal meeting to be. (Also, there’s more Alison Brie chit-chat than you were probably assuming.)