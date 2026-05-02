God bless Oscar Isaac for actually filling his damn Criterion Closet bag Plus: A good faith effort to figure out which celebs have taken the biggest chunk out of the Closet's collection over the years.

An honest question: Is there anything more irritating than seeing a famous person pop up in Criterion’s famed Closet for one of their periodic video grab-bag segments, and then walk out with a bag less than half full? The whole point of the long-running video series—in which stars are allowed to take as many discs as they like from a closet containing the entire Criterion Collection, provided they talk a little bit about each pick—is to channel the vibes of the Nickelodeon Super Toy Run, except for claustrophobic cinephiles, allowing movie fans to go hog-wild on many of the most beloved films ever made. Sure, you could argue that a lot of these famous folk probably already have a decent chunk of these discs, or—like Paul Giamatti in his extremely sparing trip a few years back—are so possessed of a sense of repression that they cut themselves off after only a handful of snags. But all we can say is god bless Oscar Isaac, for actually walking out of that damn closet with a bag bursting at the seams this week.