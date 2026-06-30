Adrien Brody's art finds ideal home in Times Square Raising Cane's
"Cane's Anthem" is the latest piece of visual art from the two-time Oscar winner.Images: Trae Patton / The Academy, Graphic from Raising Cane's
When he’s not acting on screen or stage, Adrien Brody is making art that we might politely and neutrally describe as “modern” and “contemporary.” He’s earned a decent amount of attention for this endeavor both on social and more traditional media; his May 2025 show was covered in Interview magazine and one of his paintings was sold for $425,000. We don’t know what he made from his latest piece, but we do know where it’s ended up: the Times Square Raising Cane’s.
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