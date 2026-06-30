Adrien Brody's art finds ideal home in Times Square Raising Cane's

"Cane's Anthem" is the latest piece of visual art from the two-time Oscar winner.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 30, 2026 | 1:10pm
Images: Trae Patton / The Academy, Graphic from Raising Cane's
Aux News Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody's art finds ideal home in Times Square Raising Cane's

When he’s not acting on screen or stage, Adrien Brody is making art that we might politely and neutrally describe as “modern” and “contemporary.” He’s earned a decent amount of attention for this endeavor both on social and more traditional media; his May 2025 show was covered in Interview magazine and one of his paintings was sold for $425,000. We don’t know what he made from his latest piece, but we do know where it’s ended up: the Times Square Raising Cane’s. 

That’s right, anyone is free to go see Brody’s latest work, “Cane’s Anthem,” without the gatekeeping influence of museum curation. In a press release, Brody describes the work as “a vibrant mixed-media collage that was born from admiration and respect for my friend Todd Graves the Owner and Founder of Raising Cane’s.” And it certainly is a vibrant mixed-media collage; the piece is composed from advertisements and “weathered street ephemera” that Brody found in New York, along with a Playbill from his recent Broadway debut, The Fear Of 13. Other things you’ll find here include the face of the Statue of Liberty, the Yankees logo, and the phrase “winner winner chicken dinner!” embossed on the work. Says Brody, “At its center, the iconic Raising Cane’s Global Flagship in Times Square emerges as a beacon of ambition and community, illuminated amidst the visual energy of the city.” The restaurant shared a taste of the work on Instagram (embedded below) but to see an unobstructed view of the whole thing, you’ll have to go to Cane’s website here

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Raising Cane’s (@raisingcanes)

 
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