Adrien Brody's art finds ideal home in Times Square Raising Cane's "Cane's Anthem" is the latest piece of visual art from the two-time Oscar winner.

When he’s not acting on screen or stage, Adrien Brody is making art that we might politely and neutrally describe as “modern” and “contemporary.” He’s earned a decent amount of attention for this endeavor both on social and more traditional media; his May 2025 show was covered in Interview magazine and one of his paintings was sold for $425,000. We don’t know what he made from his latest piece, but we do know where it’s ended up: the Times Square Raising Cane’s.