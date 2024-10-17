Adult Swim renews the Rick And Morty money machine through season 12 Adult Swim has extended Rick And Morty's already long episode order for two more seasons, potentially extending the show through 2030.

Reminding us all that the money printer does, indeed, go brrr, Adult Swim announced at New York Comic-Con today that it’s renewed Rick And Morty for two more seasons, bringing the show’s total count up to 12. For those keeping track at home, the show is currently situated between its seventh and eighth seasons, as it continues to work through a massive multi-year episode order the network gave it back in 2018. (Do you remember what Rick And Morty was like back in 2017/2018? Those were the Szechuan sauce days, it was nuts.)

Some people might argue that renewing a show two seasons ahead of schedule, when it’s already got 3 unaired ones ahead of it, might be a bit excessive. But some people maybe don’t understand just how big a portion of the Adult Swim brand Rick And Morty is. The show already survived the firing of creator and star Justin Roiland, with showrunning duties now in the hands of Dan Harmon and Scott Marder, while Rick and Morty are now voiced by Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden, respectively. They’re not letting this ship sink for anything, and this new two-season commitment is just further proof.

Harmon and Marder, who were in attendance at the show’s appearance at Comic-Con, basically said that, albeit in suitably Rick And Morty ways: “Nobody wants a universe without Rick and Morty,” Harmon asserted. “Fortunately, the list of places to go remains infinite.” Marder, meanwhile, effused that “I couldn’t be prouder to have taken this baton pass of a lifetime during Rick And Morty’s fourth season and get us to Season 10. Getting to go beyond that now is such a gift I can’t wait to give our fans. Rick And Morty – a hundred years – forever!” (Meanwhile, we can’t help but note that the first five seasons of Rick And Morty came out over the course of 7 years, which means these next five could potentially take the series through 2030. There’s a thought!) For now, season 8 won’t hit TV until some time in 2025.