Making a good case for cops everywhere, several of the law enforcement officials who raided a man’s home, found nothing incriminating, and were accused of stealing money from his home, are now suing him for invading their privacy. Yes, seven officers—four deputies, two sergeants and a detective—have brought a lawsuit against Afroman (the rapper whose hits include “Because I Got High” and “Crazy Rap”) because of his response to the raid, which took place in August 2022.

These seven officers from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, among others not named as plaintiffs, were carrying out a warrant that stated probable cause that Joseph “Afroman” Foreman’s property hosted drugs and drug paraphernalia and that trafficking and kidnapping had taken place there, according to the Associated Press. No evidence was found, and no charges were brought. Returned cash that was seized during the raid reportedly came up hundreds of dollars short, though the Bureau of Criminal Investigation concluded that “deputies had miscounted the amount seized during the raid itself,” per the AP.

Afroman’s response to this situation was to post on social media sharing surveillance footage from his home that showed video of the raid, and later released a song about it called “Will You Help Me Repair My Door,” alongside a music video that featured more footage of the raid. The officers involved in the suit are now claiming “emotional distress, embarrassment, ridicule, loss of reputation and humiliation” over these videos and are seeking all profits from the use of their likenesses, which includes “songs, music videos and live event tickets, as well as the promotion of Foreman’s Afroman brand, under which he sells beer, marijuana, T-shirts and other merchandise,” the AP reports. They also want him to take down any videos or images of their personas.

Advertisement

Afroman, who previously suggested that he was being targeted by the Sheriff’s Office due to his repeated attempts to follow up on a burglary of his home, responded to the new lawsuit on Instagram. He accuses a “racist judge” of signing “a fictitious false warrant” that “put the Adams county sheriff in a position to attempt to kill me.” He calls the officers who raided his home “Criminals caught in the act, of vandalizing and stealing money.” The artist writes, “I am a law-abiding taxpaying citizens who was violated by criminals camouflaged by law-enforcement! I use my property,/my video footage to make up for damages and to make the public aware of criminals disguised as law-enforcement Stealing money and disconnecting cameras.”

“We are waiting for public records requests from Adam’s county we still have not received,” Afroman’s lawyer Anna Castellini says in a statement, shared in the same post. “We are planning to counter sue for the unlawful raid, money being stolen, and for the undeniable damage this had on my [client’s] family, career and property.”