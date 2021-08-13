Order up a lovely cheese pizza, because the long-buzzed about Home Alone reboot that Disney+ has been teasing finally has a release date. Home Sweet Home Alone will hit the streaming service November 12, just in time for the holidays. Kenan Thompson, Timothy Simons, Pete Holmes, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell have joined the cast of les incompétents , which also contains the previously attached Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, and Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates. Most important is the announcement that Devin Ratray, who played sadistic older brother Buzz in the original movies, is also set to appear. No word on that girlfriend yet, though. Woof.

The story—which was written by Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell and pulls thematically from John Hughes’ original—follows Max Mercer, who’s described as “a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays.” After a married couple attempts to retrieve a priceless heirloom located in or around the Mercer home, it becomes Max’s job to hold down the fort, no matter what. Hijinks ensue, and—presumably—parents return. We hope.

First news of the Home Alone reboot started to be bandied around about two years ago, around the time the Disney takeover of Fox was finalized. At the time, Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors on an earnings call that the company was “focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on [platforms like Disney+].” Other movies floated as ripe for potential reboots included Night At The Museum, Diary Of A Wimpy Kid, and Cheaper By The Dozen.

It’s worth noting here that there’s still no indication that Macaulay Culkin will appear in this new Home Alone movie, though we certainly wouldn’t rule it out, knowing how nostalgia works and everything. He even has ideas about what Kevin McCallister would be doing now, were he left alone as a grown up. We’re also crossing our fingers for a return of Kiernan Culkin’s cousin Fuller, just because there’s always something a little funny about a middle-aged dude peeing the bed.