The rules haven't changed in the Air Bud Returns trailer

The folks behind Terrifier are taking their micro-budget model to stories about hoops-playing canines.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 27, 2026 | 5:19pm
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The rules haven't changed in the Air Bud Returns trailer

Seeing as nobody updated the rules in the 30 years since Air Bud first dribbled into our hearts, the fine folks at Cineverse have taken it upon themselves to bring dogs back to the court. The trailer for Air Bud Returns, a long-awaited(?) sequel to the original film in what soon became a direct-to-video franchise about sports-playing and, later, space-traveling dogs, has arrived. However, not even our favorite basketball-playing golden retrievers can escape most tired legacy sequel tropes. In Returns, Jacob, a 14-year-old who feels his NBA dreams are impossible due to his disability, finds a VHS labeled “Air Bud” before meeting that dog named Buddy who can ball. Inspired, he and Buddy galvanize his team of misfits that’s chasing a championship.

Air Bud Returns has been in the works since last year, with director Robert Vince promising, “This movie will engage nostalgic Air Bud fans while introducing a new generation to the beloved basketball-playing golden retriever, Buddy. It builds upon the legacy of the OG Air Bud with all the fun, the magic, heartwarming scenes, and Buddy playing basketball.”

The long-in-the-works reboot arrives only a few months after the death of series creator Kevin DiCicco. His story is equal parts inspiring and tragic, as he found the golden retriever in the woods, taught him to play basketball, appeared on Letterman, and got a movie deal. However, after the success of the first film, he found himself riddled with medical debt due to a chronic illness. 

Air Bud Returns on January 22, 2027.

 
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