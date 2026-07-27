The rules haven't changed in the Air Bud Returns trailer The folks behind Terrifier are taking their micro-budget model to stories about hoops-playing canines.

Seeing as nobody updated the rules in the 30 years since Air Bud first dribbled into our hearts, the fine folks at Cineverse have taken it upon themselves to bring dogs back to the court. The trailer for Air Bud Returns, a long-awaited(?) sequel to the original film in what soon became a direct-to-video franchise about sports-playing and, later, space-traveling dogs, has arrived. However, not even our favorite basketball-playing golden retrievers can escape most tired legacy sequel tropes. In Returns, Jacob, a 14-year-old who feels his NBA dreams are impossible due to his disability, finds a VHS labeled “Air Bud” before meeting that dog named Buddy who can ball. Inspired, he and Buddy galvanize his team of misfits that’s chasing a championship.