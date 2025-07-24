Air Bud Returns for the legacyquel era

One of our most important cultural figures has been gone a long time, but like the good boy he is, he seems to have sensed that a new generation of kids needed a slam dunking hero. A canine one, that is—no offense to LeBron James, Steph Curry, or any other human players out there. After a well-deserved 12 year retirement (22 years if you don’t count the Air Buddies and Santa Paws spinoff series), Air Bud is officially back on the roster with Air Bud Returns, a new athletic feat from Cineverse and Air Bud’s own studio, Air Bud Entertainment (per Variety). It’ll be the 15th film in the extended franchise.

The original Buddy The Wonder Dog went to a farm where he could run around and score 3-pointers on all the other golden retrievers a long time ago (R.I.P. Buddy). But, like another famous figure who could do miraculous things no one had ever seen, the character is being resurrected. Here’s the logline for the new film, per Variety: “In Air Bud Returns, 12-year old Jacob has always dreamt of being a star basketball player. After the passing of his father, that dream felt even more impossible. But everything changes when he and his mom move into his dad’s childhood home in Fernfield. There, Jacob discovers an original VHS of the Air Bud movie in his father’s belongings and has a chance meeting of a stray golden retriever he names Buddy. Together they embark on a journey of healing, unite a team of misfits, and chase a championship. Through it all they learn to play from the heart, believe in each other, and always take the shot!”

The A.V. Club once called the Air Bud movies “the laziest of lazy kids’ flicks,” but maybe this meta angle will represent some new ambition for the franchise. Perhaps Air Bud has leveled up in its time away. Then again, Buddy’s progeny in the direct-to-video Air Buddies spin-off series have been to Alaska, the North Pole, the ruins of Ancient Egypt, outer space, and more, so really, anything’s possible if you believe.

“Air Bud Returns isn’t just another sequel or remake—it’s a unique story,” director Robert Vince, who served as a producer on all the original films, promised in a statement. “This movie will engage nostalgic Air Bud fans while introducing a new generation to the beloved basketball-playing golden retriever, Buddy. It builds upon the legacy of the OG ‘Air Bud’ with all the fun, the magic, heartwarming scenes, and Buddy playing basketball. More than anything, it’s a deeply human story about a dog and boy, centered on themes of adaptation, redemption, and teamwork.” Ain’t no rule says adults can’t enjoy a little adaptation, redemption, and teamwork too.