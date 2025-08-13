Everyone from Charlie Sheen's ex-drug dealer to his ex-wife is in the trailer for new Netflix doc
Denise Richards, Jon Cryer, and Chuck Lorre are among the participants for the doc, premiering September 10 on Netflix.Screenshot: Netflix/YouTube
Charlie Sheen “did not want to make a documentary,” director Andrew Renzi tells Netflix’s Tudum about his two-part doc Aka Charlie Sheen, which premieres September 10 on the streamer. Renzi did “seven to eight months of relationship building” with the actor, who questioned, “‘Why step into this arena in this way?'” Renzi must’ve really convinced him, because in the trailer Sheen declares that “The stuff I plan on sharing is stuff I had made a sacred vow to only reveal to a therapist.”