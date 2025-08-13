Everyone from Charlie Sheen's ex-drug dealer to his ex-wife is in the trailer for new Netflix doc

Charlie Sheen “did not want to make a documentary,” director Andrew Renzi tells Netflix’s Tudum about his two-part doc Aka Charlie Sheen, which premieres September 10 on the streamer. Renzi did “seven to eight months of relationship building” with the actor, who questioned, “‘Why step into this arena in this way?'” Renzi must’ve really convinced him, because in the trailer Sheen declares that “The stuff I plan on sharing is stuff I had made a sacred vow to only reveal to a therapist.”

Sheen isn’t the only one Renzi convinced to sit for the doc. Interviewees include multiple of Sheen’s exes (Brooke Mueller and Denise Richards), friends (Sean Penn), colleagues (Jon Cryer and Chuck Lorre), enemies (Heidi Fleiss, also the subject of an upcoming Andrew Renzi doc, calls Sheen “a crybaby pussy bitch” in the trailer), and even his former drug dealer. Some of his family is involved (daughter Lola Sheen, brother Ramon Estevez), but not his brother Emilio Estevez or his father Martin Sheen. “They wanted to let Charlie have this moment,” Renzi claims to Tudum. “He talks about relationship with his family in the documentary—they’re all very close … Watching the movie with Charlie’s whole family in the same room was incredible.” In the trailer, Sheen says, “I can’t imagine being my dad,” before emotionally adding, “I have really hurt the people I love.”

Filmed “[with] seven hard-fought years of sobriety behind him,” the actor will speak “candidly about his early years growing up in Malibu, offering a rare perspective on a childhood spent at the intersection of Hollywood royalty and coastal suburbia,” per the description of Aka Charlie Sheen. “He revisits the path from his unconventional upbringing to a seemingly effortless rise to megastardom—and the dramatic faceplants that unfolded in the public eye. Across the documentary’s two parts, the actor addresses long-standing rumors and reflects on chapters of his life he’s rarely discussed publicly before, revealing the man behind the headlines with a new level of honesty and insight.”